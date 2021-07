Despite the cost of trillions of dollars to the U.S. economy, at least 600,000 U.S. dead, and millions more worldwide, the U.S. Congress has yet to hold a formal hearing on the origins of the COVID-19 virus. That, as new variants of the virus, continue to wreak havoc worldwide. As speculation and evidence increasingly point to an accidental lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and other evidence suggests a Chinese military involvement, Speaker Pelosi has not assigned any of her relevant committees to investigate this colossal threat. In that absence, House Republicans held an informal hearing this week, that raises questions about what the majority party may be hiding.