Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Appeals court blocks ruling overturning California’s assault weapons ban

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 16 days ago

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday issued a stay of Judge Roger T. Benitez’s decision to overturn California’s ban on assault weapons. On June 4, Benitez declared that the state’s 30-year ban on assault weapons was unconstitutional and “has had no effect” on stopping mass shootings. He also compared the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to a Swiss Army knife, calling it “good for both home and battle.” His decision was quickly condemned by state officials, victims of gun violence, and gun control advocates. Benitez, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush, gave the state 30 days to appeal.

talesbuzz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Weapons#Appeals Court#Appellate Court#Swiss Army#The 9th Circuit#The Supreme Court#The Los Angeles Times#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsReason.com

SCOTUS Revisits Gun Control

In the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Washington, D.C.'s handgun ban was invalid because it violated the constitutional right to armed self-defense. Two years later, in McDonald v. Chicago, the Court said states also are obligated to respect that right. Because both Heller and McDonald addressed laws banning handguns within the home, the Court left unresolved how the right to keep and bear arms applies in public.
Los Angeles County, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Kamala Harris .
Congress & Courtsthefulcrum.us

7 Supreme Court cases that have shaped American elections

The recent Supreme Court rulings on voting rights and election transparency have once again highlighted the enormous power the judicial branch has over the country's electoral process. Last week, the court's conservative majority upheld a pair of voting laws that tightened the rules in Arizona. In a separate ruling, the...
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

Koch brothers win legal duel with California

This is an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court,...
Presidential ElectionWest Central Tribune

American Opinion: The court and the vote: The Supreme Court gets voting rights wrong

First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim to care deeply about the precise text of laws passed by Congress — woefully and willfully misinterpreted the Voting Rights Act to uphold two Arizona ballot-casting restrictions. One invalidates otherwise legitimate votes cast out of one’s precinct, even when some of the votes on a citizen’s ballot are for president, senator, governor and other officials on all ballots regardless of precinct. The other restricts who is allowed to transport early ballots to drop-boxes, election offices or polling places.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog group calls for Supreme Court reforms

A nonpartisan watchdog group is calling for reforms to the Supreme Court aimed at depoliticizing the contentious confirmation process for its justices and diffusing the power concentrated at the top of the federal judiciary. A panel of former judges and legal scholars convened last year by the group Project on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling opens door to more campaign finance challenges

The Supreme Court’s recent donor disclosure ruling could embolden future challenges to campaign finance rules, experts say. In Thursday’s 6-3 decision, split along ideological lines, justices struck down a California statute requiring charities to reveal their donors to state officials. The court’s conservative wing said the rule had a chilling effect on First Amendment rights.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court inches closer to a press freedom showdown

At the Supreme Court, today’s lonely dissenting opinion sometimes grows into tomorrow’s constitutional law. Examples include John Marshall Harlan’s stand against the “separate but equal” doctrine in 1896; Harlan Stone’s defense of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ conscientious objection to flag salutes in 1940; and William Rehnquist’s campaign for state sovereign immunity in the 1970s.
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Chemerinsky: Supreme Court looks to common law for guidance in Fourth Amendment cases

The Supreme Court decided three cases concerning the Fourth Amendment during the October 2020 term. They shared several characteristics. First, the police lost all of them, which is unusual for a court that generally has sided with law enforcement in search and seizure cases. Second, none brought about a significant change in the law of the Fourth Amendment, though each provided a clarification that is sure to be important in some cases. And third, the court repeatedly engaged in lengthy examination of the common law as of 1791 in deciding the meaning of the Fourth Amendment today.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court gives Republican-led states green light to impose restrictive new voting laws

(CNN) — The restrictive voting laws that Republican-led states are implementing this year are more likely to withstand legal challenges, experts said, after the Supreme Court on Thursday gave states the tacit green light to go as far as they want in imposing measures they say are intended to combat election fraud -- even at the cost of protections for minority voters.
Mississippi StateWREG

Federal appeals court to review Mississippi’s felony voting ban

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal appeals court has agreed to review a Mississippi law that prevents people convicted of certain felonies from voting. The full United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear a case brought by the Mississippi Center for Justice. Its lawsuit challenges a Jim Crow-era provision of the 1890 Mississippi Constitution that they claim was intended to stifle the vote of Black people.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Pelosi to the people: Drop dead!

Word on the street is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is finally allowing her Stasi fencing around her grand office on Capitol Hill to come down this weekend. We will believe it when we see it. But the real scandal remains that she had the damned thing erected in the first...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta the government cannot force nonprofit organizations to disclose the names of their supporters. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a statewide youth assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, I believe this ruling presents one of the most significant wins for civil rights in decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy