Detroit Golf Club opened in 1899 but it took the course 120 years before it was awarded a PGA Tour event. The first was staged two years ago and the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic will mark the third edition of Detroit's first PGA Tour tournament. The course is the flattest on tour, according to ShotLink data, which allows for plenty birdies, especially on the back-nine. Last year's winner, Bryson DeChambeau, had 28 par breakers on his way to victory and the World No. 6 will be the highest-ranked player in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field.