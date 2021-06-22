IBC launches registration for IBC2021
IBC has announced that visitor registration is open for the content and technology show, which takes place from December 3rd to 6th at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam. This year, IBC says it is doing things differently with more content than ever available for free to the IBC Community – at the show and online. An expanded content programme will take place across five stages, and attendees will be able to use IBC Digital to watch on demand and streamed content as well as book meetings direct with exhibitors.advanced-television.com