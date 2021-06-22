Cancel
IBC launches registration for IBC2021

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

IBC has announced that visitor registration is open for the content and technology show, which takes place from December 3rd to 6th at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam. This year, IBC says it is doing things differently with more content than ever available for free to the IBC Community – at the show and online. An expanded content programme will take place across five stages, and attendees will be able to use IBC Digital to watch on demand and streamed content as well as book meetings direct with exhibitors.

advanced-television.com
#Ibc#Ibc2021#The Ibc Community#Ibc Digital#Visitor Pass
News Break
Economy
Educationbrookdalecc.edu

Express Registration

Home »Academic Advising & Counseling »Express Registration. Don’t miss out on this virtual group registration experience! Sign up for one of our sessions via Zoom to meet fellow new students with similar interests while scheduling your fall classes. In addition, meet our Academic Advisors, learn more about Financial Aid and payment options, get comfortable using our registration system, and get the classes you need to get you closer to your goals.
Chicago, ILMySanAntonio

ASDS Launches Registration for First Hybrid Annual Meeting

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) has opened registration for its first hybrid annual meeting featuring two meeting experiences: in-person on Oct. 14-17 in Chicago, Illinois, and virtually on Nov. 19-21. Registration for the in-person Chicago meeting includes the virtual experience. Alternatively, attendees can purchase a virtual only ticket. Both options include on-demand access for 60 days following the virtual event.
Economyfinextra.com

Mint Payments integrates Payright

Australian-based buy now pay later (BNPL) provider specialising in higher-value purchases, Payright Limited (ASX: PYR) (‘Payright’ or ‘the Company’), has entered into a partnership with Mint Payments Limited (‘Mint Payments’) to integrate Payright’s BNPL solution into its online payments processing system. Under the agreement, Mint Payment’s 7,000+ merchants will have...
Technologythepaypers.com

IDnow participates in the IDunion network

IDnow, a Platform-as-a-Service provider for identity verification, has announced participating in the IDunion network, which aims to build an open ecosystem for decentralised identity management. For the IDunion network, central aspects of implementation are security, cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and privacy compliant use of identity data. IDnow has joined forces with other...
EconomyAllOutdoor.com

Remington Ammunition: Big Green Ammo is Back on the Shelf

I’m sure I don’t have to be the one to tell you that it’s been a little tough finding ammunition for your favorite pistol or hunting rifle. While pistol ammunition seems to have taken the biggest hit along with popular calibers like 223 and 5.56, our favorite hunting calibers aren’t immune from the shortage either. There does seem to be a little bit of relief along the way as Remington President Jason Vanderbrink announced via the companies YouTube channel that customers are reporting that ammunition is starting to be seen in stock on shelves again saying: “Big Green Ammo is Back on the Shelf!”
MarketsAdvanced Television

YahSat on course to raise $730m in IPO

The IPO for Al Yah Satellite Communications (YahSat) was priced at 2.75 Dirhams (€0.63) per share, in the middle of the proposed indicative range, and interest was strong. Currently owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, the 40 per cent of the company of offer gives YahSat a market capitalisation of 6.7 billion Dirhams. The IPO will see 2.68 billion Dirhams.
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

QuinetiQ wins ESA contract

UK-based aerospace business QuinetQ has won a contract to build and operate an European Space Agency (ESA) satellite which will test and de-risk new space technologies. The ESA’s EU Horizon 2020’s IOD/IOV (In-Orbit Demonstration and Validation) programme will provide affordable access to space demonstration and validation for new space technologies and capabilities. It aims to support technological innovation, de-risking and concept testing for public agencies and commercial enterprises in Europe.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

GOOGLE LIKELY TO COME UP WITH NEW FINANCIAL SERVICES IN JAPAN

• Google is likely to pay a sum of between $180 million and $270 million to the payment provider which is at present owned by Mizuho Bank along with several investors. A report by Nikkei claims that search engine giant Google is planning to acquire Tokyo-based cashless payment provider Pring. With this acquisition, Google will be able to independently offer financial services. Until now, the Alphabet-owned co....
Video GamesAdvanced Television

Analyst: Prospects for Warhammer+ SVoD

UK-based table-top battle games manufacturer, Games Workshop, is scheduled to launch its own global SVoD platform, Warhammer+, in August 2021. The new niche service will show animated content based on the company’s table-top gaming intellectual property (IP), and provide subscribers access to the company’s host of game support apps, the back catalogue of the company’s magazine publication White Dwarf, and other benefits.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Vodafone in FTTH migration talks with Telefónica, Onivia

Vodafone Spain is negotiating the FTTH migration of its ONO HFC network with Telefónica and the regional telco Onivia Networks. These two companies have submitted proposals to Vodafone to lease their FTTH networks, as MásMóvil and Euskaltel do, to enable the UK telco to migrate its HFC customers to FTTH, according to Expansión.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Panasonic forms Panasonic Connect Europe

Panasonic has announced the foundation of a new solutions-focused organisation, Panasonic Connect Europe, to address the changing technology needs of European businesses. Panasonic Connect Europe will offer diverse B2B technology solutions, alongside an enhanced services capability, to help customers maintain their mission critical operations and organisations to transform their business operations.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Airties appoints Fortineau as CMO

Airties, a supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, has appointed Nicolas Fortineau as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We are very proud to have Nicolas Fortineau join our senior leadership team,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. “Our mission is to empower service providers to deliver the best managed Wi-Fi experience for their customers, and Nicolas’ unique expertise will help us further deliver on that commitment. He brings a global operator’s perspective, extensive knowledge on the evolution of the connected home, and the ability to articulate a customer-centric vision. We look forward to what he will bring to our team, customers, and partners.”
BusinessAdvanced Television

Nielsen acquires TVTY

Global data, measurement and analytics company, Nielsen, has acquired TVTY, a TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company based in Paris, France. Financial terms were not disclosed. TVTY brings a wide range of outcomes capabilities that improve TV campaign execution. TVTY’s solutions enable advertisers and agencies to optimise their spend...
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

Feature: Focus on IBCs in The Bahamas

Ian S. Winder of Higgs & Johnson looks at the advantages of IBCs - International Business Companies - the challenges in creating one, and how The Bahamas can help. Succession Planning in The Bahamas: The International Business Company and Shareholders' Agreements. Onshore, The Bahamas is known as a preferred forum...
SocietyAdvanced Television

Singapore proposes strengthened copyright regime

Singapore’s Ministry of Law (MinLaw) has tabled the Copyright Bill for First Reading in Parliament. The Bill seeks to repeal and replace the current Copyright Act. It will strengthen the copyright regime in Singapore, by updating the Copyright Act to stay abreast of changes in how content is created, distributed, and used. It will also make the law more accessible by simplifying the language.
Premier LeagueAdvanced Television

Singapore: LIVENow secures PPV rights for Premier League

Streaming platform, LIVENow, will offer single match passes for the Premier League 2021/22 season. LIVENow will provide a new flexible service for football fans in Singapore, who will now have the option to purchase pay-per-view passes for one Premier League fixture per match week. Users will have the opportunity to...
EconomyUSC News

Workday is back online

Workday is back online! You may now log in and resume using Workday as usual. Thank you for your understanding and patience during the system downtime. Financial Services were successfully transitioned, and Workday is now the single university system for all human resources, payroll, and finance services. Please keep the...
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.

