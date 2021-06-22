IBC launches registration for IBC2021

I’m sure I don’t have to be the one to tell you that it’s been a little tough finding ammunition for your favorite pistol or hunting rifle. While pistol ammunition seems to have taken the biggest hit along with popular calibers like 223 and 5.56, our favorite hunting calibers aren’t immune from the shortage either. There does seem to be a little bit of relief along the way as Remington President Jason Vanderbrink announced via the companies YouTube channel that customers are reporting that ammunition is starting to be seen in stock on shelves again saying: “Big Green Ammo is Back on the Shelf!”