Sky Studios development deal with Noah

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Studios, Sky’s production and development arm across Europe, has announced a multi-title development deal with Noah Media Group, a London-based studio. The partnership will see the Noah team, which includes filmmaker Gabriel Clarke (Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and director/producer Torquil Jones (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager), co-produce an exclusive slate of feature documentaries and series across a range of topics, several of which will be rooted in sport.

