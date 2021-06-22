Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mobile Legends: 5 easiest ways to get Free Heroes

By Sean Peh
gamingonphone.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharacters in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, or in this context, heroes, undoubtedly play a huge role in the game. Each hero possessing its own set of special skills will allow them to perform differently over others on any battlefield. Owning a wide variety of heroes allows players to adapt to various heroes. This would enable them to further improve their team composition before going into a battle. Purchasing heroes straight from the in-game Shop requires payment via an in-game currency known as Battle Points or even Diamonds. These can be bought using real-life money. Furthermore, the prices of some heroes may be very intimidating for players who lack sufficient Battle Points or Diamonds. In this guide, we will be looking at the 5 easiest ways in which players can obtain free heroes in Mobile Legends.

gamingonphone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Gaming#Diamonds#Mobile Legends#Shop#Battle Points#Main Menu#The Daily Video Chest#Gifting#Benefits#Telegram Group#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Every region the Apex Legends Mobile Beta is available in

After being live in India and the Philippines, the closed beta for Apex Legends’ upcoming mobile import has been announced for even more regions, so we have gathered all the recent news for you. Apart from Apex Legends’ latest season adding a heap of new content, from Arenas to new...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends July 2021 Leaks: Upcoming Events, Heroes, and Skins

With the month of June coming to an end and the start of the month of July approaching, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang leaks update and information account @ml_bakugo on Instagram has released information regarding the confirmed release of Skins and Heroes along with their release dates for the month of July. In this news article, we will be taking a look into the various Skins and Heroes mentioned in the information provided. We’ll be breaking down the information from the Mobile Legends July 2021 Leaks, and talk about the information which is true and confirmed.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Execration has officially released their Mobile Legends roster

By the latest press release via social media, Execration has officially released their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player roster due to “unfortunate circumstances”. The squad made up of Ch4knu, Z4pnu, Kerla, Renzio, and E2MAX will still stay together. They will be under the care of a new organization. Execration was...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie Listed for Epic Games Store, Out in 2023

With Falcom’s 40th anniversary coming up, it seems that some of the bigger announcements may have been leaked early by the Epic Games Store. The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki is seemingly coming to the storefront in 2023 and will be called The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie. Not only that but Trails from Zero, Trails to Azure and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails are also coming to the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Heroes Legacy codes – free spins and boosts

Launch into the battle of good versus evil in this fun Roblox game. Choose your own path – whether you want to fight evil and become a famous hero or embrace glorious villainy, it is your choice to make. Regardless of which path you choose, you’ll want to make sure you have the best moves in town, and that’s where we come in.
Video GamesSiliconera

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero English Version Announced for PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero will officially receive an English release, and it will arrive on PC. Listed on the Epic Games Store, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero will be coming sometime soon. The store page lists that the title is expected to release in Fall 2022. NIS America will handle the localization.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero coming west Fall 2022

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero is getting a release in the west, NIS America has announced. Fans in North America and Europe can pick up the title in Fall 2022. The game first appeared in Japan as The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki. We have the following...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

NIS America officially announces Legend Of Heroes and Nayuta games

NIS America just dropped a bunch of teaser trailers for their upcoming projects. The upcoming games will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG). The news was recently leaked by the Epic Games Store when the folks running it shared dedicated...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Legend of Heroes: The West will receive three games in the series in 2023

The Legend of Heroes will return with several games in the series previously unreleased in the West. Nis America has announced that it will release three video games in 2023. It is The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, Boundless Trails y Trails into Reverie. The first two were originally released on PSP, while the third was released in 2020 for PS4, but only in the Japanese market. These new versions will see the light on PlayStation 4 (backward compatible with PS5), Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG).
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Cheapest way to unlock Apex Legends heirlooms

Apex Legends heirlooms are the most sought-after in-game items, but they can set players back considerably because of their high price, if you aren’t lucky to get shards from packs. However, there are ways to reduce the eye-watering prices, ensuring you can save money while still getting the ultra-rare items.
Video Gamesleedaily.com

4 Legend of Heroes RPGs Scheduled for 2022, 2023

On 18th June NIS America scheduled Nihon Falcom 40th anniversary stream which is to be held on June 24th and June 25th. During this event, many new games were supposed to be announced. However, before the event could take place, epic games leaked English localization of 4 The legend of...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How To Get Free Skins in League of Legends

Free skins in League of Legends are obtainable through several ways. League of Legends might be a free game, but in-game purchases are common. Likewise, skins have become a big part of League of Legends. It does not effect any of our performances, yet players still greed for the special looks provided for their favorite champions.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Betawatch: Magic Legends gets discarded

The past few weeks we’ve usually wound up slipping into more depressing beta news toward the end, but this time it’s just going front and center with the news that Magic Legends is getting shut down without ever having officially left beta. Of course, it had practically left beta, but… it’s the principle of the thing, you know? The sad, depressing principle.
UEFAgamingonphone.com

FIFA Mobile 21 National Heroes Event Guide

After the completion of the Champions League Event, EA brings the National Heroes Event in FIFA Mobile 21 to celebrate the heroes from the ongoing UEFA EURO 2020. As the footballers take part in the continental tournaments, we the players get a chance to play with their in-game versions. So, therefore, progress through a trio of Adventure Paths, where you’ll play Matches and Skill Games on your way to exciting rewards. Build specific nation-themed squads as you face off against other challengers in VS Attack and Head to Head. National Heroes starts now!
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Indonesia might ban online games such as PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Mobile Legends

A petition submitted to the Ministry of Information and Technology in Indonesia to ban PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and other online games. The main reason for this decision being, a negative impact on teens’ mental health. These games include violence, which can hamper teens’ creativity and also keep them away from physical activities. In this article, we are going to discuss the reasons why Indonesia might decide to ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy