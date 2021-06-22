Mary Rosser Nominated for All-State Homecoming Queen

Mary Rosser, a recent Skiatook graduate, was nominated for All-State Homecoming Queen. Rosser was named the Wrestling Homecoming Queen during the 2020-2021 season. The All-State Queen Competition is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. During halftime at the All-State Football game, the queen candidates will be introduced and two All State Queens will be crowed, one for the East and one for the West. Each school that has an eligible All State athlete was able to submit a nomination for one graduating senior.