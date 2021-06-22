Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGregory "Greg" Creek Gregory (Greg) Allan Creek passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Bozeman. He was born June 13, 1951, in Billings, MT, to Lloyd and Shirley Creek. From an early age, he and his brothers enjoyed all Montana had to offer and hunting and fishing quickly became one of his greatest passions. As a teenager he developed his father's love of fast cars, owning (and sometimes crashing) many of his own. In 1970 Greg's daughter, Natalie, was born. Greg later lived in Gardner, MT, working as a guide, and spending time hunting and fishing with his nephews, Nathan and Arlyn. He eventually found his forever home in the mountains high above the city of Bozeman. Greg remained humble despite his many talents. He was a skilled airplane pilot, took 2nd place in the state trap shooting competition, and helped his little brother, Lloyd, build the world's first commercially available Wet Flow Bench for automotive cylinder head testing. To say Greg was a talented artist is an understatement. He conquered almost every medium and mastered metalworking and woodworking. If you're ever driving down Main Street in Bozeman, keep an eye out for the eagle that he spent endless hours sculpting, delicately etching and welding each individual feather. His most impressive artistic achievement was the log cabin he handcrafted, leaving no detail unturned. Greg spent his later years riding Harleys, collecting corvettes, and rebuilding cars and trucks. He believed strongly in the 2nd Amendment and was an avid gun enthusiast. He adored his grandchildren, Lily and Zale, and took great pride in teaching them how to hunt. He loved his "mama dear" dearly and never missed one of her 6 pm calls. Greg is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; brother, Jeffrey; and nephew, Arlyn. He is survived by his mother, Shirley; daughter, Natalie (Jason); grandchildren, Lily and Zale; brothers, Donald (Coral) and Lloyd Jr.; nephew, Nathan; best friend, Tamy (Gerald), and many many other close friends. A private graveside service will be held on June 23rd and a celebration of life for Greg's friends and family will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.

