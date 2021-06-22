Cancel
NetApp (NTAP) Announces Acquisition of Data Mechanic

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NetAppÂ® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider for big data processing and cloud analytics with offices in Paris, France, that helps businesses capitalize on Apache Spark, an open-source unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing and machine learning, in Kubernetes. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

