Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Annual General Meeting
Pratteln, Switzerland, JuneÂ 22, 2021 "" Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 8,578,380 shares equaling 27.4% of the Company's share capital were represented.