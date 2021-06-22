Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Annual General Meeting

ANGLE plc Director/PDMR Shareholding Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights. GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc ('ANGLE' or the 'Company') (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that it has agreed to allot 1,023,826 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'). This is following the exercise of share options by Andrew Newland, Chief Executive of the Company, at exercise prices of £0.2575 and £0.10 per Ordinary Share. Almost all of the exercised share options pursuant to this transaction were due to expire in August 2021. The new Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.