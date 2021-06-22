Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Annual General Meeting

 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pratteln, Switzerland, JuneÂ 22, 2021 "“ Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today at the Company's domicile in Pratteln, Switzerland. In total, 8,578,380 shares equaling 27.4% of the Company's share capital were represented.

