Royal Mines & Minerals Corp. (YMM) Prices 82.5M Share IPO at $19/sh

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 82,500,000 American Depositary Shares, each representing 20 Class A ordinary shares ("ADSs"), at a price to the public of US$19.00 per ADS. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 12,375,000 additional ADSs.

www.streetinsider.com
