Illinois State

Illinois suspect in Iowa deputy’s shooting arrested after manhunt

classichits106.com
 17 days ago

COGGON, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man who allegedly shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy after robbing an Iowa gas station was captured and charged Monday after eluding authorities during an extensive 14-hour manhunt. Stanley L. Donahue was taken into custody Monday afternoon just north of Coggon, Iowa, where the robbery and shooting took place at a Casey’s General Store on Sunday night. Donahue was held in the Linn County jail in Cedar Rapids on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says the deputy who was shot multiple times is in stable condition with serious injuries at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

