Australia to challenge UNESCO's Great Barrier Reef proposal

atlanticcitynews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra [Australia], June 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia will challenge UNESCO's draft recommendation to add the Great Barrier Reef to the List of World Heritage in Danger, Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the ABC News broadcaster on Tuesday. The World Heritage Committee under UNESCO made the proposal earlier in the day, saying...

www.atlanticcitynews.net
