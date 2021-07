The content on this page was commissioned by our sponsor, TCS. MIT SMR Connections is the custom content creation unit within MIT Sloan Management Review. By now, it’s clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the need for digital transformation in virtually every field, and the industrial sector is no exception. Manufacturing companies that made major progress before the shutdown — for example, enabling seamless experiences for customers and suppliers — are now much better positioned to take advantage of new opportunities and pursue innovation as the global economy begins its recovery from the virus. Far from forcing organizations to put technology initiatives on hold, the pandemic has accelerated the pace at which companies of all types are pursuing digital transformation.