Aryl radical-mediated N-heterocyclic carbene catalysis

By Yuki Matsuki, Nagisa Ohnishi, Yuki Kakeno, Shunsuke Takemoto, Takuya Ishii, Kazunori Nagao, Hirohisa Ohmiya
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been significant advancements in radical reactions using organocatalysts in modern organic synthesis. Recently, NHC-catalyzed radical reactions initiated by single electron transfer processes have been actively studied. However, the reported examples have been limited to catalysis mediated by alkyl radicals. In this article, the NHC organocatalysis mediated by aryl radicals has been achieved. The enolate form of the Breslow intermediate derived from an aldehyde and thiazolium-type NHC in the presence of a base undergoes single electron transfer to an aryl iodide, providing an aryl radical. The catalytically generated aryl radical could be exploited as an arylating reagent for radical relay-type arylacylation of styrenes and as a hydrogen atom abstraction reagent for α-amino C(sp3)–H acylation of secondary amides.

www.nature.com
ScienceNature.com

Site-selective tyrosine bioconjugation via photoredox catalysis for native-to-bioorthogonal protein transformation

The growing prevalence of synthetically modified proteins in pharmaceuticals and materials has exposed the need for efficient strategies to enable chemical modifications with high site-selectivity. While genetic engineering can incorporate non-natural amino acids into recombinant proteins, regioselective chemical modification of wild-type proteins remains a challenge. Herein, we use photoredox catalysis to develop a site-selective tyrosine bioconjugation pathway that incorporates bioorthogonal formyl groups, which subsequently allows for the synthesis of structurally defined fluorescent conjugates from native proteins. A water-soluble photocatalyst, lumiflavin, has been shown to induce oxidative coupling between a previously unreported phenoxazine dialdehyde tag and a single tyrosine site, even in the presence of multiple tyrosyl side chains, through the formation of a covalent C–N bond. A variety of native proteins, including those with multiple tyrosines, can successfully undergo both tyrosine-specific and single-site-selective labelling. This technology directly introduces aldehyde moieties onto native proteins, enabling rapid product diversification using an array of well-established bioorthogonal functionalization protocols including the alkyne–azide click reaction.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
ScienceNature.com

Central amygdala micro-circuits mediate fear extinction

Fear extinction is an adaptive process whereby defensive responses are attenuated following repeated experience of prior fear-related stimuli without harm. The formation of extinction memories involves interactions between various corticolimbic structures, resulting in reduced central amygdala (CEA) output. Recent studies show, however, the CEA is not merely an output relay of fear responses but contains multiple neuronal subpopulations that interact to calibrate levels of fear responding. Here, by integrating behavioural, in vivo electrophysiological, anatomical and optogenetic approaches in mice we demonstrate that fear extinction produces reversible, stimulus- and context-specific changes in neuronal responses to conditioned stimuli in functionally and genetically defined cell types in the lateral (CEl) and medial (CEm) CEA. Moreover, we show these alterations are absent when extinction is deficient and that selective silencing of protein kinase C delta-expressing (PKCδ) CEl neurons impairs fear extinction. Our findings identify CEA inhibitory microcircuits that act as critical elements within the brain networks mediating fear extinction.
ChemistryNature.com

Selectivity control in hydrogenation through adaptive catalysis using ruthenium nanoparticles on a CO-responsive support

With the advent of renewable carbon resources, multifunctional catalysts are becoming essential to hydrogenate selectively biomass-derived substrates and intermediates. However, the development of adaptive catalytic systems, that is, with reversibly adjustable reactivity, able to cope with the intermittence of renewable resources remains a challenge. Here, we report the preparation of a catalytic system designed to respond adaptively to feed gas composition in hydrogenation reactions. Ruthenium nanoparticles immobilized on amine-functionalized polymer-grafted silica act as active and stable catalysts for the hydrogenation of biomass-derived furfural acetone and related substrates. Hydrogenation of the carbonyl group is selectively switched on or off if pure H2 or a H2/CO2 mixture is used, respectively. The formation of alkylammonium formate species by the catalytic reaction of CO2 and H2 at the amine-functionalized support has been identified as the most likely molecular trigger for the selectivity switch. As this reaction is fully reversible, the catalyst performance responds almost in real time to the feed gas composition.
ScienceNature.com

Puma, noxa, p53, and p63 differentially mediate stress pathway induced apoptosis

Cellular stress can lead to several human disease pathologies due to aberrant cell death. The p53 family (tp53, tp63, and tp73) and downstream transcriptional apoptotic target genes (PUMA/BBC3 and NOXA/PMAIP1) have been implicated as mediators of stress signals. To evaluate the importance of key stress response components in vivo, we have generated zebrafish null alleles in puma, noxa, p53, p63, and p73. Utilizing these genetic mutants, we have deciphered that the apoptotic response to genotoxic stress requires p53 and puma, but not p63, p73, or noxa. We also identified a delayed secondary wave of genotoxic stress-induced apoptosis that is p53/puma independent. Contrary to genotoxic stress, ER stress-induced apoptosis requires p63 and puma, but not p53, p73, or noxa. Lastly, the oxidative stress-induced apoptotic response requires p63, and both noxa and puma. Our data also indicate that while the neural tube is poised for apoptosis due to genotoxic stress, the epidermis is poised for apoptosis due to ER and oxidative stress. These data indicate there are convergent as well as unique molecular pathways involved in the different stress responses. The commonality of puma in these stress pathways, and the lack of gross or tumorigenic phenotypes with puma loss suggest that a inhibitor of Puma may have therapeutic application. In addition, we have also generated a knockout of the negative regulator of p53, mdm2 to further evaluate the p53-induced apoptosis. Our data indicate that the p53 null allele completely rescues the mdm2 null lethality, while the puma null completely rescues the mdm2 null apoptosis but only partially rescues the phenotype. Indicating Puma is the key mediator of p53-dependent apoptosis. Interestingly the p53 homozygous null zebrafish develop tumors faster than the previously described p53 homozygous missense mutant zebrafish, suggesting the missense allele may be hypomorphic allele.
ChemistryNature.com

Direct and selective access to amino-poly(phenylene vinylenes)s with switchable properties by dimerizing polymerization of aminoaryl carbenes

Despite the ubiquity of singlet carbenes in chemistry, their utility as true monomeric building blocks for the synthesis of functional organic polymers has been underexplored. In this work, we exploit the capability of purposely designed mono- and bis-acyclic amino(aryl)carbenes to selectively dimerize as a general strategy to access diaminoalkenes and hitherto unknown amino-containing poly(p-phenylene vinylene)s (N-PPV’s). The unique selectivity of the dimerization of singlet amino(aryl)carbenes, relative to putative C-H insertion pathways, is rationalized by DFT calculations. Of particular interest, unlike classical PPV’s, the presence of amino groups in α-position of C=C double bonds in N-PPV’s allows their physico-chemical properties to be manipulated in different ways by a simple protonation reaction. Hence, depending on the nature of the amino group (iPr2N vs. piperidine), either a complete loss of conjugation or a blue-shift of the maximum of absorption is observed, as a result of the protonation at different sites (nitrogen vs. carbon). Overall, this study highlights that singlet bis-amino(aryl)carbenes hold great promise to access functional polymeric materials with switchable properties, through a proper selection of their substitution pattern.
ScienceNature.com

Mariana-type ophiolites constrain the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime during Gondwana assembly

Initiation of Mariana-type oceanic subduction zones requires rheologically strong oceanic lithosphere, which developed through secular cooling of Earth’s mantle. Here, we report a 518 Ma Mariana-type subduction initiation ophiolite from northern Tibet, which, along with compilation of similar ophiolites through Earth history, argues for the establishment of the modern plate tectonic regime by the early Cambrian. The ophiolite was formed during the subduction initiation of the Proto-Tethys Ocean that coincided with slab roll-back along the southern and western Gondwana margins at ca. 530-520 Ma. This global tectonic re-organization and the establishment of modern plate tectonic regime was likely controlled by secular cooling of the Earth, and facilitated by enhanced lubrication of subduction zones by sediments derived from widespread surface erosion of the extensive mountain ranges formed during Gondwana assembly. This time also corresponds to extreme events recorded in climate and surface proxies that herald formation of the contemporary Earth.
ScienceNature.com

Special Issue on the 60 anniversary of the first laser—Series I: Microcavity Photonics—from fundamentals to applications

Optical microcavities confine light to small volumes by resonant recirculation. Because of their ultrahigh quality factors (Q) and small mode volumes (Vm), optical microcavities have attracted strong research interests for their unique property of significantly enhancing light–matter interaction.1 In recent decades, optical microcavities have become cornerstones for a wide range of studies and applications, including nonlinear photonics2,3,4, non-Hermitian5,6 and chaotic physics7,8, cavity quantum electrodynamics9,10 and cavity optomechanics11, optical sensing12,13, and in particular, microlasers14,15. Optical cavities serve as an essential building block of lasers from the date of their birth by enhancing photon–material interactions and providing optical feedbacks. In the past decades, along with the development of various nanofabrication and packaging techniques, microcavities with ultrahigh quality factors and miniatured sizes have enabled low-threshold and high-coherence lasers down to chip scale. Meanwhile, laser physics and applications have been greatly advanced by exploiting the spectral, temporal, and spatial degrees of freedom of microcavities and their rich interactions with various materials. Nowadays, microcavity-based lasers provide not only indispensable tools in applied researches such as biochemical sensing/imaging and high precision spectroscopy, but also practical devices including atmospheric monitors or smart phone and computer chips that have the potential for entering diverse aspects of people’s daily life.
EconomyNature.com

Operationalizing the net-negative carbon economy

The remaining carbon budget for limiting global warming to 1.5°C will likely be exhausted within this decade1,2. Carbon debt3 generated thereafter will need to be compensated by net negative emissions4. However, economic policy instruments to guarantee potentially very costly net carbon-dioxide removal (CDR) have not yet been devised. Here, we propose intertemporal instruments to provide the basis for widely applied carbon taxes and emission trading systems to finance a net negative carbon economy5. We investigate an idealized market approach to incentivize repayment of previously accrued carbon debt by establishing emitters’ responsibility for net carbon removal through ‘Carbon Removal Obligations’ (CROs). Inherent risks, such as the default risk of carbon debtors, are addressed by pricing atmospheric CO2 storage through interest on carbon debt. In contrast to the prevailing literature on emission pathways, we find that interest payments for CROs induce substantially more ambitious near-term decarbonization complemented by earlier and less aggressive deployment of CDR. We conclude that CROs will need to become an integral part of the global climate policy mix if we are to ensure the viability of ambitious climate targets and an equitable distribution of mitigation efforts across generations.
PhysicsNature.com

Spatial coherence of light inside three-dimensional media

Speckle is maybe the most fundamental interference effect of light in disordered media, giving rise to fascinating physical phenomena and cutting edge applications. While speckle formed outside a sample is easily measured and analysed, true bulk speckle, as formed inside random media, is difficult to investigate directly due to the obvious issue of physical access. Furthermore, its proper theoretical description poses enormous challenges. Here we report on the first direct measurements of spatially resolved intensity correlations of light inside a disordered medium, using embedded DNA strings decorated with emitters separated by a controlled nanometric distance. Our method provides in situ access to fundamental properties of bulk speckles as their size and polarization degrees of freedom, both of which are found to deviate significantly from theoretical predictions. The deviations are explained, by comparison with rigorous numerical calculations, in terms of correlations among polarization components and non-universal near-field contributions at the nanoscale.
ScienceNature.com

Calmodulin-dependent KCNE4 dimerization controls membrane targeting

The voltage-dependent potassium channel Kv1.3 participates in the immune response. Kv1.3 is essential in different cellular functions, such as proliferation, activation and apoptosis. Because aberrant expression of Kv1.3 is linked to autoimmune diseases, fine-tuning its function is crucial for leukocyte physiology. Regulatory KCNE subunits are expressed in the immune system, and KCNE4 specifically tightly regulates Kv1.3. KCNE4 modulates Kv1.3 currents slowing activation, accelerating inactivation and retaining the channel at the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), thereby altering its membrane localization. In addition, KCNE4 genomic variants are associated with immune pathologies. Therefore, an in-depth knowledge of KCNE4 function is extremely relevant for understanding immune system physiology. We demonstrate that KCNE4 dimerizes, which is unique among KCNE regulatory peptide family members. Furthermore, the juxtamembrane tetraleucine carboxyl-terminal domain of KCNE4 is a structural platform in which Kv1.3, Ca2+/calmodulin (CaM) and dimerizing KCNE4 compete for multiple interaction partners. CaM-dependent KCNE4 dimerization controls KCNE4 membrane targeting and modulates its interaction with Kv1.3. KCNE4, which is highly retained at the ER, contains an important ER retention motif near the tetraleucine motif. Upon escaping the ER in a CaM-dependent pattern, KCNE4 follows a COP-II-dependent forward trafficking mechanism. Therefore, CaM, an essential signaling molecule that controls the dimerization and membrane targeting of KCNE4, modulates the KCNE4-dependent regulation of Kv1.3, which in turn fine-tunes leukocyte physiology.
HealthNature.com

Pain sensitivity increases with sleep disturbance under predictable chronic mild stress in mice

Even though it has been well documented that stress can lead to the development of sleep disorders and the intensification of pain, their relationships have not been fully understood. The present study was aimed at investigating the effects of predictable chronic mild stress (PCMS) on sleep–wake states and pain threshold, using the PCMS rearing conditions of mesh wire (MW) and water (W) for 21 days. Exposure to PCMS decreased the amount of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep during the dark phase. Moreover, the chronicity of PCMS decreased slow-wave activity (SWA) during NREM sleep in the MW and W groups in both the light and dark phases. Mechanical and aversively hot thermal hyperalgesia were more intensified in the PCMS groups than the control. Higher plasma corticosterone levels were seen in mice subjected to PCMS, whereas TNF-α expression was found higher in the hypothalamus in the W and the trigeminal ganglion in the MW group. The W group had higher expression levels of IL-6 in the thalamus as well. The PCMS paradigm decreased SWA and may have intensified mechanical and thermal hyperalgesia. The current study also suggests that rearing under PCMS may cause impaired sleep quality and heightened pain sensation to painful mechanical and aversively hot thermal stimuli.
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
GoogleNature.com

Herbicidal properties of antihypertensive drugs: calcium channel blockers

Herbicide resistance is a worldwide problem in weed control. This prompts researchers to look for new modes of action to slow down the evolution of herbicide-resistant weeds. This research aims to determine the herbicidal action of thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidines derivatives, which are well known as antihypertensive drugs. The phytotoxic effects of ten compounds were investigated using leaf disc discoloration test and seed germination bioassay. At concentrations of 125 to 250 mg/L, the 5-(3-Fluoro-phenyl)-7-methyl-5H-thiazolo[3,2-a]pyrimidine-6-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (c) was highly active against Oldenlandia verticillata and Eleusine indica. At application rates of 1.25 to 2.5 kg ai/ha, formulated c demonstrated selective post-emergence and pre-emergence herbicidal activity against O. verticillata, E. indica and Cyperus iria. In the crop tolerance test, formulated c outperformed the commercial herbicide diuron, with aerobic Oryza sativa being the most tolerant, followed by Zea mays, and Brassica rapa. The addition of calcium chloride partially nullified compound c's inhibitory effects on weed shoot growth, indicating that it has potential as a calcium channel blocker. Compound c acted by triggering electrolyte leakage without affecting photosystem II. These findings imply that c could be explored further as a template for developing new herbicides with novel modes of action.
ScienceNature.com

Co-factor-free aggregation of tau into seeding-competent RNA-sequestering amyloid fibrils

Pathological aggregation of the protein tau into insoluble aggregates is a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases. The emergence of disease-specific tau aggregate structures termed tau strains, however, remains elusive. Here we show that full-length tau protein can be aggregated in the absence of co-factors into seeding-competent amyloid fibrils that sequester RNA. Using a combination of solid-state NMR spectroscopy and biochemical experiments we demonstrate that the co-factor-free amyloid fibrils of tau have a rigid core that is similar in size and location to the rigid core of tau fibrils purified from the brain of patients with corticobasal degeneration. In addition, we demonstrate that the N-terminal 30 residues of tau are immobilized during fibril formation, in agreement with the presence of an N-terminal epitope that is specifically detected by antibodies in pathological tau. Experiments in vitro and in biosensor cells further established that co-factor-free tau fibrils efficiently seed tau aggregation, while binding studies with different RNAs show that the co-factor-free tau fibrils strongly sequester RNA. Taken together the study provides a critical advance to reveal the molecular factors that guide aggregation towards disease-specific tau strains.
ScienceNature.com

A human three-dimensional neural-perivascular ‘assembloid’ promotes astrocytic development and enables modeling of SARS-CoV-2 neuropathology

Clinical evidence suggests the central nervous system is frequently impacted by SARS-CoV-2 infection, either directly or indirectly, although the mechanisms are unclear. Pericytes are perivascular cells within the brain that are proposed as SARS-CoV-2 infection points. Here we show that pericyte-like cells (PLCs), when integrated into a cortical organoid, are capable of infection with authentic SARS-CoV-2. Before infection, PLCs elicited astrocytic maturation and production of basement membrane components, features attributed to pericyte functions in vivo. While traditional cortical organoids showed little evidence of infection, PLCs within cortical organoids served as viral ‘replication hubs’, with virus spreading to astrocytes and mediating inflammatory type I interferon transcriptional responses. Therefore, PLC-containing cortical organoids (PCCOs) represent a new ‘assembloid’ model that supports astrocytic maturation as well as SARS-CoV-2 entry and replication in neural tissue; thus, PCCOs serve as an experimental model for neural infection.
ChemistryNature.com

A mechanochromic donor-acceptor torsional spring

Mechanochromic polymers are intriguing materials that allow to sense force of specimens under load. Most mechanochromic systems rely on covalent bond scission and hence are two-state systems with optically distinct “on” and “off” states where correlating force with wavelength is usually not possible. Translating force of different magnitude with gradually different wavelength of absorption or emission would open up new possibilities to map and understand force distributions in polymeric materials. Here, we present a mechanochromic donor-acceptor (DA) torsional spring that undergoes force-induced planarization during uniaxial elongation leading to red-shifted absorption and emission spectra. The DA spring is based on ortho-substituted diketopyrrolopyrrole (o-DPP). Covalent incorporation of o-DPP into a rigid yet ductile polyphenylene matrix allows to transduce sufficiently large stress to the DA spring. The mechanically induced deflection from equilibrium geometry of the DA spring is theoretically predicted, in agreement with experiments, and is fully reversible upon stress release.
ChemistryNature.com

Highly active and selective oxygen reduction to HO on boron-doped carbon for high production rates

Oxygen reduction reaction towards hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) provides a green alternative route for H2O2 production, but it lacks efficient catalysts to achieve high selectivity and activity simultaneously under industrial-relevant production rates. Here we report a boron-doped carbon (B-C) catalyst which can overcome this activity-selectivity dilemma. Compared to the state-of-the-art oxidized carbon catalyst, B-C catalyst presents enhanced activity (saving more than 210 mV overpotential) under industrial-relevant currents (up to 300 mA cm−2) while maintaining high H2O2 selectivity (85–90%). Density-functional theory calculations reveal that the boron dopant site is responsible for high H2O2 activity and selectivity due to low thermodynamic and kinetic barriers. Employed in our porous solid electrolyte reactor, the B-C catalyst demonstrates a direct and continuous generation of pure H2O2 solutions with high selectivity (up to 95%) and high H2O2 partial currents (up to ~400 mA cm−2), illustrating the catalyst’s great potential for practical applications in the future.
ScienceNature.com

Integration of photocatalytic and dark-operating catalytic biomimetic transformations through DNA-based constitutional dynamic networks

Nucleic acid-based constitutional dynamic networks (CDNs) have recently emerged as versatile tools to control a variety of catalytic processes. A key challenge in the application of these systems is achieving intercommunication between different CDNs to mimic the complex interlinked networks found in cellular biology. In particular, the possibility to interface photochemical ‘energy-harvesting’ processes with dark-operating ‘metabolic’ processes, in a similar way to plants, represents an up to now unexplored yet enticing research direction. The present study introduces two CDNs that allow the intercommunication of photocatalytic and dark-operating catalytic functions mediated by environmental components that facilitate the dynamic coupling of the networks. The dynamic feedback-driven intercommunication of the networks is accomplished via information transfer between the two CDNs effected by hairpin fuel strands in the environment of the system, leading to the coupling of the photochemical and dark-operating modules.
GoogleNature.com

Perpetrator pose reinstatement during a lineup test increases discrimination accuracy

We examined how encoding view influences the information that is stored in and retrieved from memory during an eyewitness identification task. Participants watched a mock crime and we varied the angle from which they viewed the perpetrator. In Experiment 1, participants (N = 2904) were tested with a static photo lineup; the viewing angle of the lineup members was the same or different from the perpetrator at encoding. In Experiment 2, participants (N = 1430) were tested with a novel interactive lineup in which they could rotate the lineup faces into any angle. In both experiments, discrimination accuracy was greater when the viewing angle at encoding and test matched. Participants reinstated the angle of the interactive faces to match their encoding angle. Our results highlight the importance of encoding specificity for eyewitness identification, and show that people actively seek out information in the testing environment that matches the study environment to aid memory retrieval.

