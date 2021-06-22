Cancel
Verona, WI

Learn to make cheese with the library June 28

By Kimberly Wethal
unifiednewsgroup.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s a proud, cheese-loving Wisconsinite might consider learning how to make their own with the help of a Verona Public Library demonstration next week. From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, Dave Potter, president and technical adviser for the Madison-based cheesemaking supply store GetCulture, Inc., will demonstrate how to make a small patch of queso fresco cheese, according to an event description on the library’s website. The cheese can be made easily and is done using minimal ingredients, the event description states.

