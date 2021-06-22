Detailed Look at the Nike Dunk High ‘Aluminum’
The Nike Dunk High 'Aluminum' is launching in women's sizing part of the large Dunk lineup for 2021. Furthermore, the pair will drop during the warmer months. This Nike Dunk High features a clean White and Aluminum color combination. Utilizing White leather on the base, nylon tongue, and midsole. Next, we have Aluminum Blue leather on the Swoosh, overlays, and eyestay. We also have the same shade on the laces, liner, tongue labels, insoles, and the rubber outsole finishes the look.