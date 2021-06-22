Detailed Look at the Nike Dunk High ‘Aluminum’

The Air Jordan 7 ‘Sapphire’ will help celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the model and launch in Spring 2022. Looking closer, this Air Jordan 7 will come dressed in a Shimmer, Black, and Sapphire color combination. At the time of writing, images have yet to leak, but the main photo used is a photoshop of what could debut. Since this pair is labeled ‘SE’ (special edition), they may feature different materials, designs, or even release for a special occasion. However, due to the color description, the pair will have mostly Shimmer while a mixture of Black and Sapphire accents will run throughout.