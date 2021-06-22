Potential Economic Development Funding Discussed By Bethany City Council

Bethany City Administrator Jacob Taylor told Bethany’s Board of Aldermen that he would like to take thoughts from them in the next 2 to 4 weeks regarding a position focusing on economic development and/or recovery that may be contracted or hired. He suggested that a consultant could be hired on a piecemeal basis, a full- or part-time position directly or through the University of Missouri Extension, or hired as a City of Bethany employee. He stated that he would prefer not to hire the position as a city employee at this point. The city budgeted $20,000 for Economic Development for this year. There are COVID-19 recovery funds coming to the city that could also be potentially used towards the position.