Nike Releasing Another Japanese-Inspired Air Max 95

One of the most iconic Jordan Brand shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4 which was created by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. The sneaker debuted all the way back in 1989 and just a couple of years ago, Jumpman went all out while celebrating the shoe's 30th anniversary. There were plenty of dope new colorways that made their way to the market and since that time, Jordan Brand has kept up the momentum. In 2021, we are going to see plenty of dope new Air Jordan 4s, including the "Red Thunder" model which has been teased over the past few months.