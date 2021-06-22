Cancel
Nike Releasing Another Japanese-Inspired Air Max 95

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike continues to give us Air Max 95 releases for Japan which the brand went heavy on in 2020. You can expect the same for 2021 with this clean Japanese-inspired shoe. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 95 features a White, Red, Grey, and Black color combination. Constructed with various materials while Red adorns the tongue branding, mini Swoosh, eyelets, and Air unit. Next, we have Japanese-inspired detailing on the heel and outsole while cherry blossom branches appear on the insoles to finish the look.

