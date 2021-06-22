McDonalds Worker Sings The Jingle For Every Customer

Here’s an awesome story….If you haven’t heard about this guy, he’s terrific: 22-year-old Daniel Marshall has autism, and the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Arden Hills, Minnesota. And everyone loves him, because he SINGS. He sings the McDonald’s jingle when each car pulls up to order. And he’s so popular, a local news station recently did a story on him. His manager has a son who’s autistic, so she gets along with Daniel really well. She says he usually works six days a week, and constantly asks for MORE shifts because he loves it so much.