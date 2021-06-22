Cancel
Arden Hills, MN

McDonalds Worker Sings The Jingle For Every Customer

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s an awesome story….If you haven’t heard about this guy, he’s terrific: 22-year-old Daniel Marshall has autism, and the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Arden Hills, Minnesota. And everyone loves him, because he SINGS. He sings the McDonald’s jingle when each car pulls up to order. And he’s so popular, a local news station recently did a story on him. His manager has a son who’s autistic, so she gets along with Daniel really well. She says he usually works six days a week, and constantly asks for MORE shifts because he loves it so much.

