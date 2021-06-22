Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Molasses Sandwich Cookies Recipe

recipes.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA light and creamy buttery filling offer a nice contrast to the deep flavors of molasses in this easy recipe for sandwich cookies. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, with an electric...

recipes.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Molasses#Flour#Room Temperature#Baking Soda#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Food & Drinksseattleschild.com

Crumbl cookies

If you haven’t tried Crumbl Cookies, you need to. Soon. Extra-large, soft cookies in blow-your-mind flavors stuffed into Instagrammable pink boxes. There are only 5 locations in Washington (see below), but don’t fret — they deliver through Door Dash. Easy cookie access. Two cousins, one dream. Sawyer Hemsley and his...
Venango County, PAexplore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cookies & Cream Brownies

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened. ~In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth; set aside. ~For brownie layer, combine the butter, sugars, and cocoa in a large bowl. Beat in eggs. ~Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to cocoa mixture....
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

The Baked Bear Serves Ice-Cream Cookie Sandwiches in the Delmar Loop

To satisfy your sweet tooth and beat the summer heat, look no further than The Baked Bear, whose Delmar Loop location dishes custom ice cream-stuffed cookie sandwiches with manifold different flavor combos. The franchised dessert shop comes from St. Louis native Colin Tillman, who partnered with Steve Lemley to bring...
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
Recipesrecipes.net

Broken Cookies and Chocolate Recipe

This cookies and chocolate dessert is a Scottish treat that is very simple and yet very impressive, especially among chocolate lovers. Melt chocolate and butter in a heavy pot over low heat. Remove from heat and stir in cookies and optional nuts. Spoon into a buttered 8×8-inch square pan.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pumpkin Butter Cookies Recipe

With the pumpkin, cinnamon, and pumpkin spice, the warm and comforting flavors of fall are on full display in this delicious butter cookies recipe. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease 2 baking sheets. Cream brown sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl. Beat in oats, pumpkin...
Recipespauladeenmagazine.com

Savory Corn Pudding

This herbaceous Savory Corn Pudding made in a cast-iron skillet is a fantastic summery side to any meal from breakfast to dinner. 3 cups fresh corn kernels (about 6 ears) In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 7 minutes. Add corn, bell pepper, jalapeño, and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
RecipesFood52

How to turn a cake recipe into a cake-cookie recipe?

I basically agree with HalfPint, as whatever we recommend here is entirely empirical and will not have been tested. But i actually love challenges like this, so if you don’t mind risking having to ditch ingredients, I’m willing to take this on. For guidance, I turned to Michael Ruhlman's wonderful book Ratio which, if this is something you like to do, is super helpful in understanding how to build recipes. According to Michael, a quick bread is (by weight) 2 parts flour, 2 parts liquid, 1 part egg and 1 part fat. (In this case, the mashed banana also serves as the liquid.) A cookie is 1 part sugar, 2 parts fat, and 3 parts flour. No liquid. There is also a wonderful book, Bakewise, by Shirley Corriher, that helps explain the science of these ingredients. It seems to me that the big issue with this recipe is going to be how to get everything to hold together. You'll know after it's mixed whether it can be scooped into cookies. To set yourself up for success, use high protein flour (bread flour if you have it). If not, you might have to add another 1/4 cup of four to your dough to make it scoopable. We're also going to let the dough sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to firm up before scooping into cookies. Here goes:
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Samoas Girl Scout Cookie Sundae Recipe

Whip up a mouthwatering treat in this cookie sundae recipe! Vanilla ice cream is drizzled with hot fudge and caramel sauce then topped with Samoas cookies. Drizzle caramel and hot fudge inside cold frosted sundae glass and layer ice cream with broken pieces of Samoa cookies. Pour lots of heated...
Recipesrecipes.net

Pretzel Cookie Bark Recipe

Having a hard time choosing between a salty and sweet treat? This pretzel cookie bark offers the best of both flavors with potato chips and chocolates. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line a large baking sheet with parchment. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat...
Recipestastywoo.com

Amaretti Cookies (Italian Recipe)

Amaretti are popular Italian cookies, traditional to Saronno, which are a variety of the macarons. They are almond-flavored (an amaretto). Amaretti are usually eaten the day they’re made, fresh out of the oven – somewhat soft with a little crunch; the longer they sit they become crunchier and crispier. But, no matter when you choose to consume them – these cookies are delicious treat served alongside an afternoon or morning espresso.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Creamy Potato Soup

In a large saucepan, sauté onions and celery in butter until tender. Add potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add seasonings, milk, sour cream, bacon and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese is melted.
recipes.net

Jam-Filled Mezzaluna Cookies Recipe

Amp up tea time with these delectable mezzaluna cookies! Half moon-shaped doughs are filled with berry jam for a tart baked treat. In a bowl, whisk the pastry flour with granulated sugar. Add the butter and, using a pastry blender, fingers, or 2 dinner knives, blend the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.
Recipesrecipes.net

Drunken Pears Stuffed with Cookie Crumble Recipe

Drunken pears are poached in red wine until juicy then topped with a cookie crumble that gives a nice flavor and a contrast to the fruit’s soft texture. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the pears. Slice them in half lengthwise using a sharp chef’s knife. Using a melon baller or spoon, scoop out the cores.
Recipesfeastmagazine.com

Filipino Longganisa Sandwich

Flavored with pineapple, brown sugar, garlic and paprika, this Filipino sausage is traditionally served with rice and eggs for breakfast. To highlight his longganisa for the lunch crowd at farmers’ markets, Suchland came up with this recipe – which he says is hands down his favorite pork sandwich. Filipino Longganisa...
Food & Drinkscityline.tv

The Perfect Pride Party Sandwich

When I think of pride, I think of the spice of life! This sandwich is full of colour, flavour and heat, just like the spirit of pride. 1 cup Sriracha whipped goat cheese (see tip) 1 cup sweet pickle slices. 2 cups thinly shaved red cabbage. 6 cups baby arugula.

Comments / 0

Community Policy