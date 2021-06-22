Notice of Vacancies for Boards and Commissions

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board. The opening is being created due to the fact that veteran Board Member and former Board President John Mackin and his family are relocating out of the school district. The effective date of the resignation will be August 1, 2021. We greatly appreciate the service Mr. Mackin has provided to the school and the community during his nine (9) year tenure on the Governing Board. We wish him the very best.