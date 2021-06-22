Notice of Vacancies for Boards and Commissions
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following City Commissioners terms of office will expire on September 30, 2021:. Applications for these positions will be accepted in the Office of the City Clerk through 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2020. Applications are available in the City Clerk’s Office - 213 East Foothill Boulevard, City Library - 729 N. Dalton Avenue, Light & Water Department - 729 N. Azusa Avenue, Police Department - 725 N. Alameda, and at: www.ci.azusa.ca.us.www.ci.azusa.ca.us