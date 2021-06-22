Cancel
Stocks

3 Stocks To Like From Wells Fargo’s Signature List

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack at the start of May, the folks over at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) took a stab at picking stocks they thought were set to outperform their peers and the broader market throughout the rest of 2021. When considering what stocks to include, they looked at things like risk/reward profile, existing...

Stocksinvesting.com

5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Win Big in the Second Half of 2021

The Dow had ended the final day of the first half of 2021 in the green, primarily boosted by an uptick in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Boeing (NYSE:BA), to name a few. In fact, the blue-chip index gained more than 12% in the first half and defied cynical projections about a market retreat.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) are trading lower amid a drop in yields, which could negatively impact profitability. Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Generac Holdings

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Aric Li reiterated a Buy rating on Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) on Thursday, setting a price target of $480, which is approximately 10.91% above the present share price of $432.77. Li expects Generac Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the third...
StocksInvestorPlace

WFC Stock: What to Know as Wells Fargo Shutters Personal Lines of Credit

Today, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is making waves on Wall Street. The company has announced its plans to shut down personal lines of credit. This significant move has driven downside in WFC stock. Additionally, investors appear to be factoring in other negative catalysts for this stock, and the banking sector more broadly.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Wells Fargo Stock Earnings Next Week; Options Market Helps Set Expectations

Earnings season kicks into gear next week with Wells Fargo stock among many of the big bank stocks reporting. Those that are wondering what sort of stock moves we might see can use the options market to gain insight into the market expectation. Calculating Expected Move On Wells Fargo Stock.
Credits & LoansPosted by
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo to discontinue personal lines of credit and will shut down existing ones in weeks: CNBC

Wells Fargo & Co. is discontinuing personal lines of credit and will shut down existing ones in the coming weeks, CNBC reported, citing customer letters it has reviewed. The product, which offers customers $3,000 to $100,000 in revolving credit lines, was originally pitched by the bank as a way to either consolidate higher-interest credit card debt or avoid overdraft fees on checking accounts. "Wells Fargo recently reviewed its product offerings and decided to discontinue offering new Personal and Portfolio line of credit accounts and close all existing accounts," the bank said in the six-page letter, according to CNBC. The bank will now focus on credit cards and personal loans. The move, which comes after the Federal Reserve banned the bank from growing its balance sheet until it has addressed compliance issues, has angered some customers, coming with little notice, said CNBC. It cited one customer as saying he would switch banks after banking with Wells for more than 10 years. Wells shares were down 1.6% Thursday, but have gained 41.6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Buy-Rated Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

The major stock market indexes have been hitting new highs lately leading to sky-high valuations of several stocks and making it difficult for investors to find true value stocks. The stocks of FedEx (FDX), Dell (DELL), General Dynamics (GD), and Cognizant (CTSH) have immense growth potential but are currently trading at low valuations. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.Value stocks were in focus earlier this year as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks. While the fast-paced economic recovery and the low interest rate environment are helping growth stocks attract investors’ attention again, quality value stocks may have more room to run in the coming months. Investors’ interest in value stocks is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) and the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares’ (VTV) 14.9% and 15.5% respective year-to-date returns.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $43.55 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Cloud Stocks to Buy in July

The cloud computing industry is expected to grow substantially in the coming months driven by the rapid digitalization and commercialization of 5G, among other factors. So, it could be wise to bet now on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Teradata (TDC), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), and Box (BOX). We think they are all well-positioned to gain from the industry tailwinds. Read on.The demand for cloud-based solutions has increased significantly over the past few months thanks to the continuation of remote working and increasing adoption of cloud platforms by organizations worldwide that are seeking to make their operations more efficient and less expensive.
Stocksinvesting.com

Are Bank Stocks In Trouble? Watch XLF's Head-And-Shoulders Pattern

Financial and bank stocks have been lagging the broad market for the past month. While the S&P 500 is posting new all-time highs, the Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund (NYSE:XLF) is trading below its highs. So what’s the big deal?. As you likely know, the financial sector is a big...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget AMC, these 4 Stocks are Better Buys for the Second Half of 2021

Meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been slumping lately partly in response to its board of directors decision to cancel plans to issue new shares. Given its bleak growth prospects, the stock looks susceptible to an extended pullback. However, in contrast, we think the surging equity markets and rapid macroeconomic recovery should help fundamentally sound stocks The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Linde (NYSE:LIN), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and ABB Ltd (ABB) hit fresh price highs soon. Read on.Theatrical exhibition company AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is one of the most popular meme stocks of all time. Shares of AMC have gained 2,028.3% year-to-date, and 358.1% over the past three months. The company undertook aggressive marketing campaigns to extend its rally, such as announcing free popcorn and special screening offers to retail shareholders in June. However, the company scrapped its plans to issue 25 million additional shares yesterday, which caused its stock’s price to decline.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Hot Tech Stocks Poised For Double-Digit Gains

You know it's been a good year for the market because it's been a great year for IPOs. With stock valuations as high as they are, there've been record numbers of companies coming to market to cash in. The companies we’re highlighting today IPO’d within the last month and the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Billionaire CEO Exposes Link Between Cryptos and Stocks

Billionaire CEO Exposes Link Between Cryptos and Stocks. Billionaire CEO exposes link between cryptos and stocks. Also, he said people are more interested in trading both stocks and cryptos. According to Forbes, a billionaire CEO revealed the link between Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The billionaire is...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market At New Highs

The stock market has been very strong with the S&P 500 up by 8% over the last 3 months. Basset Furniture (BSET), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) are 3 stocks recently upgraded by the POWR Ratings that should outperform the market.The stock market has been quite strong with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking out to new highs. However, market breadth has not confirmed these new highs as certain parts of the market have been weak.
StocksZacks.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

WFC - Free Report) closed at $45.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Heading into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 4.02% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Hold Rating for Associated Banc-Corp

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) on Thursday, setting a price target of $24, which is approximately 17.53% above the present share price of $20.42. Shaw expects Associated Banc-Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Didi Global, Kanzhun Fall Premarket; American Express Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, July 6th. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) ADRs fell 20% after authorities in China blocked the company from accepting new users and told mobile app stores to take the company’s ride-hailing app off their platforms. It's unclear how much the company knew about the regulator's intentions last week. when it was finalizing the sale of billions of dollars of ADRs to U.S. investors.

