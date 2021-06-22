Cancel
Spring Valley, NY

New York toddler dies while home alone with 6-year-old, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 16 days ago
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — A New York mother is behind bars after her toddler son died while he and his 6-year-old sibling were home alone in Spring Valley, authorities said.

According to WABC and WNBC, the incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a Kennedy Drive home. Spring Valley police and fire crews arrived to find the unresponsive 1-year-old boy “trapped between a bed and the wall,” the department said in a Facebook post. Rescuers then freed the toddler and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died, the post said.

Investigators later learned “that the child was left in the custody of his 6-year-old sibling without any adult supervision,” according to the post.

Police arrested the toddler’s mother, Marie Dorleus, 36, who faces a manslaughter charge, the news outlets reported.

No further information was immediately available.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

