Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Eglin AFB, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Navarre Beach, Longwood, Wynnehaven Beach, Eglin Village, Postil, Harper, Holley and Seminole. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.