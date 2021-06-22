Cancel
Bob Seger’s Tour Days Might Be Over After Death Of Bandmate

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe Looked Back At His Last Phone Call with Alto Reed. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Bob Seger expressed his doubts about being back on the road. He hinted on the possibility that he’ll retire from touring following the death of longtime bandmate, saxophonist Alto Reed. Reed passed away in December after a battle with colon cancer.

TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny. The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.
Real EstatePopculture

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's Hollywood House Hits the Market for Less Than You'd Expect

A unique house in Hollywood went on sale last month, giving a glimpse into the private lives of the late Kurt Cobain and his wife Courtney Love. The home was listed for $998,000 according to a report by PEOPLE — a shockingly low price in a town where property usually ranges in the millions. Of course, for fans of Cobain's iconic band Nirvana, the interior photos are still of interest.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Signed An Ironclad Prenup Before Getting Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally got married on Saturday during a small intimate ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch after signing an iron-clad prenup. “Gwen is worth around $150 million while Blake is worth around $100 million. Both have been married before and both have experienced very ugly divorces. Which explains why this time they both wanted to have a prenup,” sources tell Radar.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
Los Angeles, CAdistrictchronicles.com

Riley Keough Reflects on ‘Hard Days’ 1 Year After Brother’s Death

In memoriam. Riley Keough opened up about her grieving journey forward to the anniversary of her brother Benjamin Keough’s dying. “I’m really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything like any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I’m doing that,” the actress, 32, instructed InStyle on Tuesday, June 29. (*1*) in Los Angeles on June 29, 2021. Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Singer Tawatha Agee on Her Years With Aretha Franklin, Dave Matthews, and David Bowie

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features backup vocalist Tawatha Agee.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Why Did ‘Potsie’ Actor Anson Williams Divorce His Wife of 30 Years in 2019?

In 2019, Happy Days star Anson Williams filed for a divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken, after citing irreconcilable differences. The actor turned director is most well-known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the classic 70’s and 80’s sitcom. He starred on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, during all 11 seasons of the hit show. Potsie was one of four high school friends that made up the core of the show’s cast. The other three boys included Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Ralph Malph (Don Most), and fan-favorite Fonzie (Henry Winkler).
Outsider.com

Chick Vennera, ‘Golden Girls’ Actor, Dies at 74

Another member of the beloved “Golden Girls” family has passed away. According to Variety, that actor was Chick Vennera. He was 74 years old at the time of his death on Wednesday, July 7, in Burbank, California. His daughter, Nikky Vennera, reported that the actor passed away due to lung...

