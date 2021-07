SEOUL, July 8 (Xinhua) -- South Korean households' surplus fund fell in the first quarter owing to stock investment with borrowed money, central bank data showed Thursday. The net financial fund, which gauges the value of financial assets minus financial liabilities among households and nonprofit organizations, stood at 44 trillion won (38.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-March quarter, down from 65.9 trillion won (57.6 billion U.S. dollars) tallied a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.