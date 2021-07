Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some. thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then...