Kim's sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed prospects for early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying Tuesday the U.S. expectations for talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”. Kim Yo Jong issued the statement after U.S. National Security...

