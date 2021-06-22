Cancel
Public Health

The Latest: NKorea tells WHO it has detected no virus cases

By The Associated Press
newsitem.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea has told the World Health Organization it tested more than 30,000 people for the coronavirus through June 10 but has yet to find a single infection. The WHO said in a monitoring report Tuesday that North Korea’s testing figures included 733 people who were...

www.newsitem.com
