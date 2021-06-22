Cancel
New York City, NY

Mom’s Emergency C-Section Slices Newborn Baby’s Face, Requires 13 Stitches

By Pooja Prabbhan
Latin Times
 16 days ago
The family of a newborn in Colorado is livid and intends on taking legal recourse after an emergency C-section left the infant with a massive gash across her face. “To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it’s heartbreaking,” said Walter Williams, the grandfather of Kyanni, as reported by New York Post. “I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section,” he added.

