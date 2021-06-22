US: GameStop reveals its top ten video game pre-orders following E3 2021

Last week’s E3 2021 digital event was fairly good considering that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and that the vast majority of developers are working from home. There were big games revealed across all platforms, but it is always interesting to see which ones enticed gamers that most. US retail chain GameStop has revealed its top ten pre-orders once the event finished and they make for interesting reading. It should probably be noted that the lack of big Xbox games in the pre-order charts are presumably because most will be on the subscription service, Game Pass. However, it is very encouraging to see Metroid Dread for Switch at No.1!