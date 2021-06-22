Cancel
Williamstown, KY

PHOTOS: A Tour of Ark Encounter: Life-size Noah’s Ark in Williamstown, KY

By Gloria Rzucidlo
Americajr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo took a road trip to Williamstown, Kentucky. That’s where they visited and toured the Ark Encounter: Life-size Noah’s Ark attraction. It is a Christian religious and Young Earth creationist theme park that opened in Grant County, Kentucky in 2016. The centerpiece of the park is a large representation of Noah’s Ark based on the Genesis flood narrative contained in the Bible. It is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet high. The theme park promotes pseudoscientific young Earth creationist beliefs about the age of the universe, age of the Earth, and co-existence of man and non-avian dinosaurs.

