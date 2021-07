A crocodile sparked panic in a Sri Lankan town after it entered the porch of a house and attempted to attack the rescuers as they tried to capture it.The residents of the house spotted the reptile, said to be 8-feet long, waiting in front of the main door of their house at 5am in morning, reported local news website NewsWire.The family alerted the wildlife officials, who reportedly struggled for hours to capture the crocodile as its temper flared.The incident happened on Sunday in Habaranagama town of Anuradhapura, a capital city of North Central Province of Sri Lanka.The video captured...