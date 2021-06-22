Uncialamycin-based antibody–drug conjugates: Unique enediyne ADCs exhibiting bystander killing effect

Contributed by K. C. Nicolaou, May 11, 2021 (sent for review April 15, 2021; reviewed by E. J. Corey, Sanjeev Gangwar, Scott J. Miller, and Ian Paterson) A number of antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) with varying linkers carrying an uncialamycin analogue as payload were synthesized and tested for their cytotoxicity in vitro and in PDX mouse models. Importantly, a number of these enediyne-containing ADCs were found to exhibit potent and selective in vivo and in vitro cytotoxicities and also displayed a significant bystander killing effect. The latter finding is of particular importance since the currently approved enediyne ADCs (featuring an N-acetylated calicheamicin.