Uncialamycin-based antibody–drug conjugates: Unique enediyne ADCs exhibiting bystander killing effect

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContributed by K. C. Nicolaou, May 11, 2021 (sent for review April 15, 2021; reviewed by E. J. Corey, Sanjeev Gangwar, Scott J. Miller, and Ian Paterson) A number of antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) with varying linkers carrying an uncialamycin analogue as payload were synthesized and tested for their cytotoxicity in vitro and in PDX mouse models. Importantly, a number of these enediyne-containing ADCs were found to exhibit potent and selective in vivo and in vitro cytotoxicities and also displayed a significant bystander killing effect. The latter finding is of particular importance since the currently approved enediyne ADCs (featuring an N-acetylated calicheamicin.

POTUS
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUS
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential Election
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Health
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

