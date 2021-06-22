Nets convinced return to full health biggest key to title hope

It’s only Game 1, so maybe Mike Budenholzer is waiting to change how he does things as this series goes along. An NBA playoff series can be moves and countermoves as it goes longer, and you don’t want to give away everything in the beginning — so we have to allow for that. But we’ve seen Budenholzer for a few years now. We’re not even sure he knows he’s allowed to try new things. So it’s more likely he’s just gotten caught in the headlights again. See, that’s a deer joke, because it’s the Bucks. #FeartheDeer. I’m working on levels you don’t understand.