Nets convinced return to full health biggest key to title hope

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Wait ’til next year” was the slogan of the old Brooklyn Dodgers. Now their spiritual and sporting successors are fittingly echoing the same refrain. A Nets superteam built to win it all just got bounced in the second round by the Bucks. But plenty of strong squads suffer heartbreak the year their core is assembled, only to use that as fuel for a championship run the next. Predictably, that will be the Nets’ mindset with their offseason starting earlier than expected.

wmleader.com
