NBA playoffs 2021: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Eastern, Western Conference finals

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich teams will reach the 2021 NBA Finals? We will soon find out as the NBA playoffs move to the conference finals. On the Eastern Conference side of the playoff bracket, the Bucks and Hawks each survived hard-fought, seven-game battles in the second round. Milwaukee managed to beat an injury-plagued Brooklyn team, and Atlanta pulled off a surprising upset of Philadelphia, which entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East.

Hawks Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Online, On TV

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Have the tides completely turned in the Eastern Conference finals?. The Hawks appeared to be dead in the water heading into Game 4 without Trae Young, but a resilient performance and an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo resulted in Atlanta evening the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.
Trae Young injury update: Hawks star out for Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals with bone bruise

Trae Young will sit out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday as he continues to recover from a bone bruise suffered in Game 3, Nate McMillan announced prior to Game 5. The injury came when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official. He was a game-time decision for Game 4 but was ultimately held out of that game as well. Clint Capela is still questionable as he is dealing with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks rookie Sam Merrill in Game 4.
Trae Young scores 48, lifts Hawks to a game 1 Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Milwaukee and handled their business in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They earned a 116-113 victory over the Bucks. They have officially for now stolen home court from the Bucks. This young Atlanta Hawks team feels that they can beat anybody. With each series victory during this Playoff run their confidence has grown.
Western Conference Finals: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals from PHX Arena on Monday night. The Clippers will look to bounce back after a tough 84-80 loss to the Suns in game four and are in dire need of a win to keep their season alive. Meanwhile, the Suns are one win away from the NBA Finals and will look to close out the series tonight.
NBA Playoffs 2021: Clippers credit team 'resilience' for fightback after recording first-ever Conference Finals win

In the 2021 playoffs, the LA Clippers have made a habit of winning Game 3s after being 0-2 in each of the first two rounds. They did it in the first round against the Dallas Mavericks, and then again in the Conference Semifinals against the top-seeded Utah Jazz. So, it should come as no surprise that they did it yet again versus the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Finals.
Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBA playoffs 2021: Which superstar was the MVP of the conference finals?

The conference finals have come to an end, as the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in the NBA Finals. For the Suns, Chris Paul's virtuoso 41-point performance in Game 6 sealed the fate of a short-handed LA Clippers squad that fought valiantly in defeat. Paul, who will make his first Finals appearance in his 16-year NBA career, shot an impressive 16-of-24 from the field and posted 8 assists and 4 rebounds in the win.
NBA playoff results | Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks...
Suns lose to LA Clippers in Game 3 of NBA Western Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Paul George scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1,...
Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
Hawks soar to Eastern Conference Finals

Fans of the Atlanta Hawks have long been yearning for an NBA Championship, and they now find themselves just a handful of wins from playing in the NBA Finals. The Hawks have put together a memorable season thus far. In March, the Hawks had recently fired their head coach and were in 11th place in the conference.

