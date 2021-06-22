NBA playoffs 2021: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Eastern, Western Conference finals
Which teams will reach the 2021 NBA Finals? We will soon find out as the NBA playoffs move to the conference finals. On the Eastern Conference side of the playoff bracket, the Bucks and Hawks each survived hard-fought, seven-game battles in the second round. Milwaukee managed to beat an injury-plagued Brooklyn team, and Atlanta pulled off a surprising upset of Philadelphia, which entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East.wmleader.com