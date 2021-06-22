NBA playoffs 2021: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Eastern, Western Conference finals

Trae Young will sit out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday as he continues to recover from a bone bruise suffered in Game 3, Nate McMillan announced prior to Game 5. The injury came when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official. He was a game-time decision for Game 4 but was ultimately held out of that game as well. Clint Capela is still questionable as he is dealing with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks rookie Sam Merrill in Game 4.