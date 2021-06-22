Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Jared Oliva: Making up for lost time

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Oliva is 4-for-20 with one stolen base since making his season debut for Triple-A Indianapolis on June 12. While an oblique injury in April cost him the first two months of 2021, he still has a chance to salvage his season. Pittsburgh has struggled to find consistency in left field and Oliva figures to receive a big-league audition this summer -- provided he showcases the skills that made him a prospect in the first place. Oliva holds a minor-league slash line of .273/.347/.399 with 15 homers and 85 stolen bases in little over three seasons.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Salvage#Triple A Indianapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Jared Oliva: Gets another outfield start

Oliva went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's 2-0 win over Milwaukee. With Gregory Polanco nursing an injury, Oliva started all three weekend games in right field. He went 1-for-11 with his first RBI while striking out six times. While the 26-year-old wasn't particularly impressive, he could see regular playing time if injuries strike any of the three outfield starters ahead of him.
MLBTimes Union

Atlanta-Pittsburgh Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to John Nogowski. Freddie Freeman flies out to left field to Jared Oliva. Ozzie Albies doubles to right center field. Austin Riley singles to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Orlando Arcia pops out to shallow infield to Adam Frazier.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Market Heating Up

The Pittsburgh Pirates most valuable trade pieces has been second baseman Adam Frazier. His market looks to be heating up. The likely places for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier to land are the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are struggling, sitting at 41-39. They are nine games out in the division and five in the wild card. They need to start playing better, but their owner Hal Steinbrenner has said they won’t sell. With their offensive woes this year and need of a left handed bat, they make sense.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Adam Frazier: On base four times

Frazier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a walk in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. The Pirates' leadoff man walked in the first, singled in the fourth and eighth and homered in the sixth, his fourth game reaching base four times this season. His three hits put him ahead of Nick Castellanos and back in the major-league lead though Castellanos has the edge in average .343 to .330. The homer was Frazier's fourth and second in the last three games.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Phillip Evans: Makes impact Friday

Evans went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win against the Cardinals. He was generously awarded a single on a liner that right fielder Lars Nootbaar initially caught but then dropped. Regardless, Evans has hit the ball hard and driven in runs in both of his last two games. Since coming off the IL in early June, he's slashing .229/.260/.313 in 50 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates prospect Max Kranick to make Major League debut Sunday

The Pirates will promote right-hander Max Kranick to the majors tomorrow, according to Alex Stumpf of DK Pittsburgh Sports. Kranick will make his MLB debut as the Pirates’ starting pitcher for their game against the Cardinals. A local product born in Scranton, PA, Kranick was an 11th-round pick for the...
Holden, MAThe Landmark

LaPosta, teammates look to make up for lost season

HOLDEN — Wachusett Regional High’s Ryan LaPosta couldn’t be more aware of the stark contrast between spring sports past and present. In 2020, the sudden shutdown of high school athletics in their entirety due to COVID-19 restrictions left a gaping hole for many WRHS student-athletes. One year later, however, teams are back in action, looking to pick up the pieces from a season that is gone forever.
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates Make History

In the event you missed the Pirates matchup in St. Louis to end their weekend set on Sunday, you missed a little bit of history. Often, its bad history when you talk about the Pirates this Season, but this was a breath of fresh air. Scranton Native Max Kranick took...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Make Minor Trade With Pirates To Bring Back OF Troy Stokes Jr.

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 10: Troy Stokes Jr. #69 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on May 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Milwaukee Brewers announced shortly before the game on Friday a trade that brought back...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pirates RHP Max Kranick to make MLB debut vs. Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their youth movement Sunday when starting pitching prospect Max Kranick makes his major league debut in a road assignment against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kranick got his first call to the big leagues while at Triple-A Indianapolis. The field staff pranked him -- they claimed...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report: Red Sox show their cards on Jarren Duran; Jarred Kelenic heats up

Note: The Rays will reportedly call up Vidal Brujan to serve as the 27th man in a doubleheader Wednesday and likely keep him around as a replacement for the injured Manuel Margot. Fittingly, he has been removed from this week's Five on the Verge and replaced by Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. Brujan is a must in 5x5 leagues for his 80-grade speed but has struggled at the plate since the start of June, batting .210 (21 for 100).
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Thanks for the memories of the Pirates in simpler times

Baseball season is finally here, and there is nothing more enjoyable on a warm summer day than a relaxing game at PNC Park with my friends and family. But I cannot help but reminisce about the memorable times at Three Rivers Stadium. I have to admit I was not the...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Gives up three homers

Brubaker (4-8) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Brewers after allowing five runs on six hits (including three home runs) and a walk while fanning six across six innings. Brubaker has been struggling in recent weeks and the long ball has been an issue for the right-hander --...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ka'ai Tom: Breaks up no-hitter

Tom went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 8-0 loss to Colorado on Tuesday. His ninth-inning single broke up German Marquez's bid for a no-hitter. Tom entered the ninth inning with two hits in his last 44 plate appearances. The Rule 5 pick is slashing .137/.278/.225 in 126 plate appearances but remains on the team, in part, because of a lack of alternatives.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Time to Give Jared Olivia a Real Shot

BRADENTON, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Jared Oliva #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks to catch a fly out off the bat of Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning during a spring training game on March 22, 2021 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
College SportsRapid City Journal

Young Eagles made up for lost time during 2021 season

At least from an eligibility standpoint, the 2021 Chadron State College track and field team was undoubtedly the youngest in the school’s history. Just one woman and one man were seniors and even juniors were sparse on both rosters. But the Eagles’ building program made major progress. True freshmen, redshirt...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Cleveland needs to consider making a big trade with the Pirates

The Indians should consider one massive trade with the Pirates. We’ve talked about before how the Cleveland Indians need to avoid making big swings in the trade market this season due to the lack of depth among the Double and Triple-A clubs. That still stands true, as most trade scenarios offer very little in return for major names. Guys like Trevor Story would cost an arm and a leg and only be in town for three months. That’s not worth the risk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy