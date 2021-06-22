Pirates' Jared Oliva: Making up for lost time

The Pittsburgh Pirates most valuable trade pieces has been second baseman Adam Frazier. His market looks to be heating up. The likely places for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier to land are the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are struggling, sitting at 41-39. They are nine games out in the division and five in the wild card. They need to start playing better, but their owner Hal Steinbrenner has said they won’t sell. With their offensive woes this year and need of a left handed bat, they make sense.