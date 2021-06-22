Twins' Byron Buxton: X-rays show broken hand

While the Minnesota Twins have struggled throughout the 2021 season, there have been a few bright spots. Nelson Cruz is one of them. The 41-year-old Designated Hitter continues to prove he is one of the best hitters in the big leagues. It is his 7th time making the All-Star team, and first time with the Twins. This season, he is hitting .306 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. According to the Minnesota Twins official website, Cruz ranks in the top 10 percent of Major League hitters in several advanced statistical categories.