Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Byron Buxton: X-rays show broken hand

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleX-rays revealed Buxton suffered a boxer's fracture in his left hand during Monday's game against the Reds, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Buxton was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning and sustained a broken bone in the fifth metacarpal on his left hand. The Twins have yet to provide a timeline for Buxton's return to action, but he'll likely be sidelined several weeks at a minimum. After missing six weeks with a Grade 2 hip strain, Buxton appeared in only three games for the Twins before picking up the hand injury.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Buxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#X Rays#Hand Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Eddie Rosario returns, slaps tie-breaking hit in Cleveland's 4-1 victory over Twins

There was a tribute video before first pitch, and a polite ovation from a crowd that once chanted his name. Eddie Rosario must have been touched by the Twins' sentimental gestures on Thursday, his first game back at Target Field, because he returned the compliment by performing a sure-takes-you-back episode of the Eddie Experience.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

You can vote for Byron Buxton to start the MLB All-Star Game

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was named an MLB All-Star finalist on Sunday, making him eligible to be a starter for the Midsummer Classic. Buxton has played like an All-Star this season, hitting .369 with 10 homers, 19 RBI and five stolen bases. The 27-year-old also was named the American League Player of the Month Award in April and finished third in the preliminary vote behind Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBmyradioworks.net

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton named an MLB All-Star finalist

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was named an MLB All-Star finalist on Sunday, making him eligible to be a starter for the Midsummer Classic. Buxton has played like an All-Star this season, hitting .369 with 10 homers, 19 RBI and five stolen bases. The 27-year-old also was named the American League Player of the Month Award in April and finished third in the preliminary vote behind Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Adalberto Mondesi, Byron Buxton, Ketel Marte (2021)

Week 12 of the fantasy baseball season, and we’ve got a couple of familiar faces (Adalberto Mondesi and Byron Buxton) popping up on the injury report again. Those were the most impactful players to be placed on IL this week, with guys like Jose Abreu, Jesse Winker, and Bryce Harper battling day-to-day-type injuries. It’s the time of the season when the hot stove starts heating up, so managers are going to want to stay plugged into the News Desk on FantasyPros.com for all the latest rumors and news.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Byron Buxton, Wander Franco, and the Wolf That Devours the World

Byron Buxton is out again, but Wander Franco is here. It's not the tradeoff we want, but it's the one we have to get used to. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBESPN

Ober wins 1st, Kepler hits 2 homers, Twins top White Sox 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS --  Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Twins' rookie pitcher shuts down White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Bailey Ober pitched 5 scoreless innings for his first major-league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and the Minnesota Twins held off the White Sox 8-5 on Monday night. Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with 7 strikeouts and 2 hits and 3 walks...
MLBPosted by
Power 96

Minnesota Twins Get One Player Named To All-Star Team

While the Minnesota Twins have struggled throughout the 2021 season, there have been a few bright spots. Nelson Cruz is one of them. The 41-year-old Designated Hitter continues to prove he is one of the best hitters in the big leagues. It is his 7th time making the All-Star team, and first time with the Twins. This season, he is hitting .306 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. According to the Minnesota Twins official website, Cruz ranks in the top 10 percent of Major League hitters in several advanced statistical categories.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Souhan: Shades of Pierzynski, Donaldson is an agitator and keeper

Thanks to Josh Donaldson for giving me an excuse to exhume the greatest quote in the history of Twins rivalries. Former White Sox manager and current broadcaster Ozzie Guillen said of then-White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski: "If you play against him, you hate him. If you play with him, you hate him a little less.''
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz not in lineup as Twins face White Sox

The White Sox swept a three-game series from the Twins last week in Chicago to quash Minnesota's hopes cutting the distance between the teams by the Fourth of July. American League Central-leading Chicago is 14½ games ahead of the last place Twins as the teams start a three-game series tonight (6:10, BSN and ESPN) at Target Field.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

A month from trade deadline, Twins are team 'everyone is talking about'

Twins officials and fans will be watching intently over the next couple of weeks to see if a team with World Series aspirations at the start of the season even has a faint playoff pulse when the All-Star break arrives. As it turns out, so will the rest of Major...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup

Cruz (neck) is batting third as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox. A cough-induced neck injury kept Cruz on the bench Sunday and Monday, but he returns to face lefty Carlos Rodon, against whom he's a career 4-for-12. The 41-year-old visited a doctor Monday, though it's unclear whether that was to address his neck stiffness or the persisting cough that caused it. Cruz has hit .347 with four homers and 11 RBI in his last 13 games.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins catcher Mitch Garver set for return after All-Star break

Twins catcher Mitch Garver, out since June 2 because of surgery after being hit in the groin with a foul tip, continues to progress toward a return the lineup, but will remain sidelined until after the All-Star break. The Twins – and Garver himself – are being especially cautious in...
MLBTwinkie Town

White Sox 4, Twins 1: Wasted

Does the headline describe the season, what the offense did to Berrios’ performance tonight, or perhaps just the state of inebriation the Twins drive you to?. In a dismal season where it seems like the pitching continues to let us down, Jose Berrios pitched an absolute gem. Hopefully it helps his trade value, because that’s the only way it could help this team, as the Twins fail to muster a fight against the hated White Sox.

Comments / 0

Community Policy