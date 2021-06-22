Twins' Byron Buxton: X-rays show broken hand
X-rays revealed Buxton suffered a boxer's fracture in his left hand during Monday's game against the Reds, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Buxton was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning and sustained a broken bone in the fifth metacarpal on his left hand. The Twins have yet to provide a timeline for Buxton's return to action, but he'll likely be sidelined several weeks at a minimum. After missing six weeks with a Grade 2 hip strain, Buxton appeared in only three games for the Twins before picking up the hand injury.www.cbssports.com