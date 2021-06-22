Padres' Austin Nola: Takes batting practice Monday

Hill (5-4) took the loss Monday against the Nationals after allowing one run on one hit while striking out a batter over an inning. Hil entered to begin the seventh trying to hold a 5-5 tie and was unable to do so. Josh Bell took him yard on the first pitch he saw to put the Nationals back out in front 6-5 and they never looked back. The long ball was the first Hill's given up since May 31. He now sits at a 2.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 34 innings.