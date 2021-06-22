Cancel
MLB

Padres' Austin Nola: Takes batting practice Monday

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Nola (knee) participated in batting practice Monday and did catching work off a machine Sunday, Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press reports. Nola isn't necessarily close to a return, but he at least appears to be making progress as he works his way back from a sprained left knee. The Padres haven't mentioned a timeframe for the backstop's return. While he's out, Victor Caratini will continue to serve as the team's primary catcher.

