Controversial Former Sydney Housing Block Sells Penthouse for $35 Million

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 1970 by architect Tao Gofers, the Sirius building at The Rocks was once a place that housed Sydney’s most poor and vulnerable. Flash forward to 2021 and a penthouse in the same building has sold for a staggering AUD$35 million to a buyer from Point Piper. It comes just two years after the state government sold the site for $150 million, despite being recommended otherwise by the Heritage Council of NSW, forcing housing commission residents to find new homes.

