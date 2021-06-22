Controversial Former Sydney Housing Block Sells Penthouse for $35 Million
Built in 1970 by architect Tao Gofers, the Sirius building at The Rocks was once a place that housed Sydney's most poor and vulnerable. Flash forward to 2021 and a penthouse in the same building has sold for a staggering AUD$35 million to a buyer from Point Piper. It comes just two years after the state government sold the site for $150 million, despite being recommended otherwise by the Heritage Council of NSW, forcing housing commission residents to find new homes.