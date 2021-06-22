Controversial Former Sydney Housing Block Sells Penthouse for $35 Million

The great room, which features a site-specific light fixture by Douglas Fanning. Living in New York City is great, but the constant hustle and bustle isn’t for everyone. Those looking for a more suburban escape from Manhattan proper typically decamp to Brooklyn or Queens—a new condo building on the Upper East Side looks to remedy that. 40 East End is located at the farthest corner of the UES, where all the streets turn into the esplanade. Since there’s little traffic, it feels like a quiet suburb that’s still within easy commuting distance of Midtown and beyond. Those looking to upgrade to somewhere a bit more low-key can move in to the best unit in the building: A $25.5 million penthouse on the 18th floor.