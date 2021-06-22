POSTAL CODE POLYGONS

First for some context Polygon was originally started as a project called Matic by a team of four in India during 2017. The Matic team set out with a goal to fix some of ethereum's scaling problems and to put India on the map in the blockchain world. They wanted to do this by establishing plasma chains and a proof of stake ethereum side chain. They launched through Binnance’s exchange launch pad. In 2021 the project switched from Matic to Polygon. In this move they set out to create a scaling solution that makes it possible to connect these different scaling solutions in an ecosystem environment where they can communicate with each other. They make it easy for new projects and apps to select which scaling solutions they want. At the time of writing this, polygon has a proof of stake chain and the Matic Plasma Chain. The proof of stake chain is an ethereum virtual machine compatible sidechain. Different apps and projects will have different needs. Some want more security, some want higher speed, some want more independence, and some want cheap transaction costs, and polygon allows them to optimize these needs all in one network. They can also adjust these on the polygon network as time goes on. Additionally, if new scaling solutions become available, polygon can implement them and stay with the times. This makes it attractive for a plethora of projects like NFT market places and gaming that may differ in what their platform needs.