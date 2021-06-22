Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Biddeford Could Be Home To Maine’s Next Food Truck Park

By Joey
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the summer rolls in, locals and tourists pour into Maine's only food truck park in Wells, Congdon's After Dark. It's been a smashing success for years now, introducing many customers to new vendors and giving those who are indecisive about food a chance to nibble on many options. With the food truck trend in Maine continuing to grow, it makes sense that there would be another food truck park at some point and it appears Biddeford may be the home of it.

z1073.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
City
Wells, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Government
Biddeford, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Biddeford, ME
Lifestyle
Biddeford, ME
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Food Drink#Next Food Truck Park#The Portland Press Herald#City Side Food Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bangor’s ‘Hayford Park’ Open Again

Bangor's Hayford Park opened again, after spending more than a month taped up and under construction. The park, which was one of two Bangor playgrounds being replaced this year, was supposed to get an overhaul scheduled to last just a couple of weeks. But that timeline was delayed, officials from Bangor Parks and Rec said in a Facebook Post this week, by an mix up in some of the building materials.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Why Are Rats Are Invading Maine’s River Towns?

Lots of chatter is going on in one Maine town about the abundance of rats that all of a sudden has become a problem. Milford residents have seen an uptick in the rodent which has many wondering what to do with this newly surfaced problem. Speaking with Jason Mailmen, the...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Tell Me Where To Go Maine…On A Road Trip

Actually, I have a route planned, but I am adaptable. Not the first choice in vacations, although truth be told, I am looking forward to finally doing this. My Father passed away last fall in Canada. He had a wonderfully long life and in his last few months he was made as comfortable as possible, especially emotionally with my youngest sister. The Zoom funeral was not quite the same as the real thing, but everyone had to make sacrifices during the pandemic.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Woman Who Found Abandoned Caged Dog Requests Help From Maine Governor Mills

Almost three weeks ago we told you about how a woman and her husband happened upon a dog inside a black wire cage just sitting on the side of a rural road in Robbinston, a small town in Washington County which is right next door to Calais. The dog had been abandoned there on a hot sunny day, and a sign was affixed to the cage that read "Free." Whoever had left the poor guy there had also left both a food and water dish within the cage, although the water dish was empty.
Orrington, MEPosted by
Z107.3

The ‘Endless Yard Sale’ In Orrington Is This Weekend

It's Maine tradition to spend a lazy Saturday, or Sunday, cruising around and checking out yard sales. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so with that in mind, there is a huge event coming this weekend, that will satisfy the yard sale lover in you. Best of all, the weather is supposed to be pretty decent, with high temps in the upper 70's, on Saturday and Sunday. Friday however, looks like you will need an umbrella, or rain jacket.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bangor Fire of 1911 Walking Tour This Sunday Morning

History was not my subject. Geography was. And Math was. However when it comes to certain things about history, there is interest. Historic buildings for example. Also when History and Geography are combined. If you have interest in the history of the geography in Bangor, this is for you. Not...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Bath, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bath Iron Works Hiring Event At Blue Hill Fairgrounds This Week

Maine's 4th biggest employer, General Dynamics/Bath Iron Works, will be holding a "Drive-Thru Hiring" event this Thursday through Saturday at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds. At any given time, up to 6000 trade people work both repairing and producing both military and commercial ships at the facility in Bath, Maine. The types of jobs performed there range from general laborers, to electricians, machinists, welders, pipefitters, shipfitters, carpenters, and tinsmiths. Most are high paying jobs with very good benefits, something not all that common in our neck of the woods for blue collar workers.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

A Furry Friend Was Responsible For Bangor Power Outage

If you were wondering why the power suddenly went out Wednesday, we have the answer. Much like the annoying gopher in the classic movie, "Caddyshack", another critter wreaked havoc in the city of Bangor the other day, but he didn't tear up a golf course. much to the annoyance of Bill Murray, this particular animal managed to knock out power for a good half hour.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Morning Mishap On A Bangor Bridge

The caption of the post Wendy Brown put up on social media this morning read "And I thought my day started out rough!" Based on the picture she had posted with it, I'd say Brown pretty much nailed everyone's sentiment. Brown was driving to her job as a Pre-School teacher...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

2021 Bangor Public Pools Daily Schedule

The long, hot summer days are upon us, so there will definitely be times where you will want to cool off with a dip. The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department would like you to know the hours of operation, and admittance fee for both the Beth Pancoe Municipal Aquatic Center, located at Hayford Park, 775 13th St, Bangor, and also Dakin Park, on 336 Pine St. in Bangor.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

This Unusual Feature was Found in a Maine Cabin: Know What It’s For?

Imagine this: you rent a cabin in Gray, Maine on Little Sebago Lake for a long weekend getaway. You're looking for peace, tranquility, and just a quick break from life. You finish the drive up there, filled with anticipation and excitement to live the lake life for a few days, and when you open the cabin door, you're met with this image:
Brewer, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Why A Loud Horn Used to Sound Twice Daily from the Brewer Auditorium

It used to happen twice a day in Brewer when a loud blast would sound from a horn mounted on the auditorium. But why?. When I was a very young child, I remember hearing the horn clearly from my house on Silk Street. As a matter of fact, sometimes my mother would get startled by the horn and quietly comment how she wished they'd quit it. I remember asking her why it blew and she would tell me that the second horn, which sounded at 9:00, was a curfew for kids. All children were supposed to be home by that time and off the streets of Brewer. But I'm not sure if she ever explained the first horn to me, which sounded each day at noon.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Here’s Why The Drive-Thru Line Is A Mile Long At Chick-fil-A In Bangor

Wow, people really seem to dig their spicy chicken sandwiches. You don't have to be a cop to take notice that the drive-thru at the Chick-fil-A off Stillwater Avenue in Bangor always seems to be filled with hungry Mainers waiting patiently in their cars and trucks for the day's chicken fix. Whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner it always seems to be very busy there, except on Sundays of course, when the place is closed.
Waterville, MEPosted by
Z107.3

‘Waterville Rocks’ Free Summer Concert Series

Here is something fun & FREE for our Central Maine listeners!. Let’s face it, last summer was a real drag. There so many things that we all would normally enjoy, that just didn’t happen due to Covid. Probably what I missed the most was live music, be it at a local bar, a concert facility like the Cross Insurance Center, or outdoors on a nice summer evening. Well, with all the amazing strides we have made in the last few months, we can go back to living again. Or “YOLO” as the kids call it, or do they still? Not sure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy