It's Maine tradition to spend a lazy Saturday, or Sunday, cruising around and checking out yard sales. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so with that in mind, there is a huge event coming this weekend, that will satisfy the yard sale lover in you. Best of all, the weather is supposed to be pretty decent, with high temps in the upper 70's, on Saturday and Sunday. Friday however, looks like you will need an umbrella, or rain jacket.