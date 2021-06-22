Russia is Developing a Cyclocar VTOL Hybrid-Electric Flying Car for Its Military
Russia’s Federal Government announced this week that they are continuing development on their “Cyclocar” prototype, with test flights set for 2022 and production by 2024. This hybrid-electric autonomous VTOL aircraft uses four cyclical propellers for propulsion and has room for six passengers, or a maximum payload capacity of 1,323 pounds. A miniature prototype weighing in at 140-pounds has successfully been tested. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com