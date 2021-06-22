Russia is Developing a Cyclocar VTOL Hybrid-Electric Flying Car for Its Military

Running over budget and still not ready, Israel’s new VIP transport now faces a fight for survival. Before it has even entered service, Israel’s “Air Force One” could be abandoned, and the adapted Boeing 767 airframe sold off. That, at least, is the plan of at least one prominent Israeli lawmaker, although the proposal will likely face opposition from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, which wants the jet to transport the prime minister, president, and other high-ranking officials. So far, the country has invested over $300 million in the aircraft, roughly double the figure originally projected.