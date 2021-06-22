Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Earth 300 is the World’s First Nuclear-Powered Superyacht

techeblog.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth 300 is not only the world’s first nuclear-powered superyacht, but it’s set to become an extreme technology platform for science, exploration and innovation at sea. The vessel will incorporate various technologies, such as robotics, internet of things, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, complete with 22 state-of-the-art laboratories. Its most notable feature is a science city housed inside a large sphere. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

www.techeblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Art#World#Superyacht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Cars
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Boats & Watercraftstatler.com

You can now own an apartment on board the world's largest ever superyacht

Calling all thalassophiles! The opportunity has arisen to become the owner of a luxury apartment on board the largest superyacht in the world, Somnio. Currently being built, the 222-metre-long boat will be ready in 2024, and has been designed by two of the world’s foremost architectural and design studios, Winch Design of the United Kingdom and Tillberg Design of Sweden.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Let's Leave Nuclear Power In The Past

It makes a lot of sense to start this article by linking to the old smiling sun badge that symbolizes the opposition to nuclear energy, to talk about the increasingly negative perceptions of nuclear power around the world, to the point where, with the exception of a few unconditional enthusiasts, it is beginning to be seen as a technology with less and less of a role in the world’s energy future.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Super-precise atomic clocks are the future of space travel

From freeze-dried strawberries to memory foam and scratch-resistant glasses, space exploration is the force behind a myriad of life-changing innovations. Now it’s time for a terrestrial innovation to return the favor and transform life in space. In a study published this June in the journal Nature, a research team from...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Changes in Earth's orbit enabled the emergence of complex life

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The researchers - working with colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Curtin University, University of Hong...
Science Now

Save Earth's global observatories

Sitting at the interface of human societies and the natural environment are sentinels tracking environmental change. Across the globe, field stations and marine laboratories (FSMLs) amass crucial information about climate, biodiversity, environmental health, and emerging diseases, anchoring multidecadal data sets needed to solve environmental challenges of the Anthropocene. These observatories are now in danger of being shut down—part of the collateral damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Energy IndustrySentinel

The Hoax That Nuclear Power Is Green

The bottom line is that nuclear power is not carbon free – that the “nuclear cycle” of uranium mining, enrichment, enrichment, and so on, makes a “substantial contribution to global warming,” as explains Michel Lee, chair of the Council on Intelligent Energy & Conservation Policy, in this article by me in Extra! Moreover, nuclear power plants themselves emit Carbon-14 – not only carbon but radioactive carbon, as notes the article below by me in Independent Australia. And if a half-hour TV program might be effective, here is a TV program I did “The Hoax That Nuclear Power Is Green” which also takes on the myth that nuclear power is carbon-free.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why Does Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Pump Out So Much Black Smoke?

For most sailors who served on the Admiral Kuznetzov, Mazut is the stuff of legends. The ultra-thick, tarry black substance that powers the ship is known for being rather toxic, sticky, and not easy to get out of clothes. But why did the Soviet navy keep powering its ships with Mazut? What are the advantages and disadvantages of the fuel? Why exactly is the Kuznetsov so smoky?
ScienceCBS News

Massive "Dragon Man" skull found in China might be a new human evolutionary branch

A gigantic fossilized skull that was hidden in a well in China for 90 years has just been discovered by scientists — and it's making them rethink human evolution. The skull was originally found in 1933 by Chinese laborers building a bridge in Harbin, a northern Chinese city, during the Japanese occupation, researchers said. To prevent the skull from falling into Japanese hands, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well. It was only rediscovered in 2018 when the old man who originally hid it told his grandson, shortly before his death.
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.

Comments / 1

Community Policy