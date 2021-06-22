Earth 300 is the World’s First Nuclear-Powered Superyacht

The bottom line is that nuclear power is not carbon free – that the “nuclear cycle” of uranium mining, enrichment, enrichment, and so on, makes a “substantial contribution to global warming,” as explains Michel Lee, chair of the Council on Intelligent Energy & Conservation Policy, in this article by me in Extra! Moreover, nuclear power plants themselves emit Carbon-14 – not only carbon but radioactive carbon, as notes the article below by me in Independent Australia. And if a half-hour TV program might be effective, here is a TV program I did “The Hoax That Nuclear Power Is Green” which also takes on the myth that nuclear power is carbon-free.