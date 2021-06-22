Earth 300 is the World’s First Nuclear-Powered Superyacht
Earth 300 is not only the world’s first nuclear-powered superyacht, but it’s set to become an extreme technology platform for science, exploration and innovation at sea. The vessel will incorporate various technologies, such as robotics, internet of things, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, complete with 22 state-of-the-art laboratories. Its most notable feature is a science city housed inside a large sphere. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com