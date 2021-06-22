Cancel
NBA

Ben Simmons & NBA Picks 6/22 6/23 (Ep. 1033)

By Sports Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back talking NBA and Sean goes off on Ben Simmons and the disappointing end to the Philadelphia 76ers season. Sean points out that the team was built on a losing mentality and that Sam Hinkie deserves to burn in hell. The guys preview the Eastern Conference Finals Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks series and Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, giving out their NBA picks for 6/22 and 6/23.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
