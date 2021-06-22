Ben Simmons & NBA Picks 6/22 6/23 (Ep. 1033)

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Pick Prediction 6/28/2021. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns—NBA pick is LA Clippers +6. LAC down 3-1 in this series looking to stay alive. Clippers have defended well the past two games holding the Suns to 92 and 84 points. In the second half of their four point defeat to Phoenix on Saturday they held the Suns to 34 second half points. Past two games they are holding Phoenix to 94.1 points per 100 possessions. LA defense got better in these playoffs as their series gone deeper. Defense keeps the Clips in this game. Play LA Clippers +6.