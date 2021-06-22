Katharine Anne Conte, June 18

Katharine Anne “Katie” Conte died June 18, 2021 at home, surrounded by loving family, after a lengthy, valiant battle with cancer. Katie was born July 21, 1979 in Alexandria, Virginia, and spent most of her life in Northern Virginia. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Information Systems from Strayer University. Katie had a talent for computer software and customer service; she put those skills to use in the non-profit industry as a database manager and consultant for over 20 years.