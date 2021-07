(Cape Hatteras National Seashore) This loggerhead sea turtle that was released on Monday July 5 at Coquina Beach was picked up by park Resource Management staff on 12/04/2020 near Haulover Day Use Area (sound side) north of Buxton. It was found that morning, very lethargic, with some damage to both eyes. The turtle also had a PIT tag, which is a tiny subcutaneous tag that gives it a unique ID and helps track the turtle if it comes to land again for any reason. The turtle was originally tagged on 9/1/2016 after being captured in the St. Lucie power plant intake area in Florida.