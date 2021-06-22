NBA Playoffs WCF Game 2 Preview + Sixers Slander | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 200)

The NBA Gambling Podcast brings episode #200 and what an episode it is! The three man weave is back to break down all things from the weekend. Furthermore, the guys bring on Philadelphia super fan and Co-Host of the Sports Gambling Podcast, Sean ‘Stacking the Money’ Green. Along with one of the co-host of the NBA Gambling Podcast Sixers fan Dan Titus, the Sixers fans go to town on their teams abysmal performance in game seven. Sean and Dan give their outlook of the Sixers team. and what the future holds. What would they do in the offseason to improve the team?