Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs WCF Game 2 Preview + Sixers Slander | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 200)

By NBA Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Gambling Podcast brings episode #200 and what an episode it is! The three man weave is back to break down all things from the weekend. Furthermore, the guys bring on Philadelphia super fan and Co-Host of the Sports Gambling Podcast, Sean ‘Stacking the Money’ Green. Along with one of the co-host of the NBA Gambling Podcast Sixers fan Dan Titus, the Sixers fans go to town on their teams abysmal performance in game seven. Sean and Dan give their outlook of the Sixers team. and what the future holds. What would they do in the offseason to improve the team?

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Sixers#Nba Gambling Podcast#Sg Pn Nbapicks#Dfs Junkies#Sgpn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Rips Comment Suggesting He Re-Sign For Minimum

Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers, National Basketball Association, Los Angeles, Instagram. The Los Angeles Lakers have expressed their desire to bring back the core of this season’s team for next year as they believe they had put together a championship-level roster that was derailed by injuries. One of the biggest question marks in regards to that however, is the future of big man Andre Drummond.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Maria Taylor Breaks Silence On Rachel Nichols Drama

For the first time since the New York Times story revealed the schism at ESPN over comments made by Rachel Nichols in July of 2020, Maria Taylor has broken her silence. Taylor was on the receiving end of disparaging comments made by Nichols prior to the 2020 NBA Finals that were just revealed to the public over the weekend. The last few days have been marred by controversy at the Worldwide Leader.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs: ECF Finals Game 2 Hawks-Bucks I NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep.203)

The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new daily episode to preview the NBA Playoffs. It’s Game 2 between the Hawks and Bucks, and Dan “T-Money” Titus and Scott Reichel breakdown how they’re handicapping tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The crew also recaps Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and are joined by Terrell “Relly Rell” Furman — 1/2 of the Prop Brothers to share their best player prop bets for Game 2. Spoiler alert, fade Brook Lopez and Bogdan Bogdanovic points markets but listen in on which players are on track to smash their market projections.
NBAFear The Sword

Kevin Love 2020-21 Season Review

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 campaign has been over for a while now and they’re now looking towards the future. After moving up to land the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cleveland can now select a franchise-altering talent to guide the team back towards the playoffs. But, to make that happen, we have to evaluate the talent surrounding that draft selection. Whether it’s Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs, there has to be a fair and honest analysis on the season their future teammates had last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Reacts To The Celtics’ Coaching Hire

It didn’t take the Boston Celtics long to fill its head coaching vacancy, after Danny Ainge’s departure from the front office, and Brad Stevens’ surprising move to the general manager role. Stevens tabbed Ime Udoka, a popular Brooklyn Nets assistant, to replace him. Udoka is taking on his first head...
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 30 Gambling Guide (Heavy, Not Chunky) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.49)

UFC Vegas 30 Gambling Guide (Heavy, Not Chunky) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.49) Your MMA Gambling Podcast buds (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) are back up in your #degen eardrums with their preview of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 (aka UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov). Both guys agree it’s a real weak fight card, but Dan seems especially angry about it. Regardless, they have nothing but winning picks for it to make you some sweet dough.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard's Status For Game 3

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers will miss Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Leonard has yet to play in a game during the series. Leonard's status for Game 3 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Cam Reddish Status For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks are in Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Cam Reddish, who has not played since February 21, is expected to be available head coach Nate McMillan said pre-game per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today (Tweet below).
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Wisconsin for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Bucks are...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 on Wednesday evening of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks take a 1-0 series lead, and Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in the game. Game 2 is on Friday in Milwaukee. Here are Tweets about the...
NBArollingout.com

Kendrick Perkins ripped for defending ESPN’s Rachel Nichols

The ESPN debacle involving hosts Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor is continuing to cause turmoil. One year after Nichols, who is White, insinuated that her Black colleague Taylor was being promoted over her due to ESPN’s “push” for diversity rather than her talent, Nichols finally issued her mea culpa to the masses. Fans of ESPN were disgusted that her “The Jump” co-hosts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson supported her.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

ECF Game One Bets + NBA Draft Lottery Reaction | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 201)

ECF Game One Preview/Bets + NBA Draft Lottery Ep. 201. The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to preview the Eastern Conference Finals game one plus discuss the NBA Draft Lottery results. Also, Zach Broner and Munaf Manji discuss the instant classic game two of the Western Conference Finals. In addition, the guys get in-depth of the Bucks and Hawks series and discuss what they expect to see throughout the series. Furthermore, the guys discuss the results of the NBA Draft Lottery last night. Munaf gives his outlook on who he thinks the Rockets should draft with the #2 pick.
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Weekend Preview + NL West Division Odds | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 18)

MLB Weekend Preview + NL West Division Odds | (Ep. 18) The MLB Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to preview the MLB weekend plus NL West Division Odds. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji bring you their bi-weekly episode discussing all things from around the MLB. The guys discussion the implementation of checking pitchers for foreign substance use. In addition, the guys get you caught up on the Astros hot streak, the feud between Max Scherzer and Joe Girardi. Also, the guys discuss the Rays calling up the #1 MLB Pipeline prospect Wander Franco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy